Five standout plays from G-Day

The return of Arik Gilbert was well worth the wait. His talent and size is impossible to ignore. Georgia quarterbacks threw to Gilbert often in the G-Day game, frequently in the red zone.
Georgia will have.many ways to feature Gilbert in the redzone. The above formation was on second down. You see Gilbert on the line in a bunch formation. He drags across the middle and opens up space behind him for Kearis Jackson and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. This was an incompletion. On the following play, Gilbert lined up at the top by himself. Imagine the football schemes that are possible when you add Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers to this mix.
Jalen Carter (88) is the best player on the football team and Kirby Smart said during the broadcast that he is beginning to lead the defensive line group. He is a master disruptor and opponents will be forced to account for him on every single play.
When it takes multiple players to slow Carter, it opens up the field for guys like Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93). Georgia's front seven got better through the year last year with the delayed twists. TID makes quick work of Xavier Truss and forces a heave from Stetson Bennett. Kelee Ringo may have been a tick early on his contest, but rules are lenient in spring.
If you're looking for the next wave of defensive lineman and individuals who can make a name, you ought to include Warren Brinson (97) near the top. He keeps his eyes in the backfield and easily maneuvers past Dylan Fairchild to stop this play.
The collective groan you hear is SEC defensive coordinators realizing Georgia has another tight end who is difficult to tackle. Oscar Delp showed multiple flashes in the spring game. He is a good athlete with great balance. He will earn playing time as a freshman.