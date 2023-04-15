G-Day wrapped up Saturday with the Red Team defeating the Black, 31-26.

Here’s a snapshot of what was learned:

• Carson Beck and Brock Vandagariff each took a half quarterbacking the first team.

Beck had the best stats. The redshirt sophomore completed 15 of 22 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown, a 6-yarder to Arian Smith.

Vandagriff wasn’t quite as sharp. The redshirt sophomore completed 13 of 25 passes for 175 yards with two touchdowns and one interception by Tykee Smith.

As for Stockton, he repped with the second- and third-team offenses, completing 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception.

• The wide receiver depth appears better than last year. While most people no doubt came to see transfers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas, it was some of last year’s backups and true freshman Zeed Haynes who opened eyes.

Sophomore Dillon Bell is a lot more physical than he was a year ago and came down with a big catch that brought cheers from the stands.

Ditto for Haynes, who made a nice back-shoulder catch on a pass from Stockton for a 28-yard gain.

Tight end Lawson Luckie made a trio of catches for 48 yards, with wide receiver Mehki Mews converting a 54-yard pickup on a pass from Stockton with 34 yards after the catch.

Of course, Brock Bowers looked like Brock Bowers, catching two passes for 55.

Lovett, meanwhile, did not catch a pass until the second half, but flashed his talent by taking a short pass from Vandagriff and shaking off would-be tacklers for a 20-yard gain.

• Freshman Jordan Hall wasn’t perfect, and there’s plenty he still needs to learn, but flashed enough talent to give the idea that he’s definitely going to be part of the defensive line rotation.

Hall flashed on several plays.

In the first half, Hall put an inside move on right guard Tate Ratledge to get into the backfield. In the second half, Hall batted down a pass from Stockton.

Other freshmen that stood out included running back Roderick Robinson (more on him below), wide receiver Zeed Haynes, and tight Lawson Luckie, and, on defense, inside linebacker Raylen Wilson (pick-6) and outside linebacker Damon Wilson (sacks). Cornerback A.J. Harris showed tremendous athleticism and held his own against the pass, though he was called for pass interference.

• Back to Roderick Robinson. Injuries kept Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson on the shelf, but that just provided more opportunities for the California freshman.

Robinson rushed 11 times for 42, with most of the damage coming on tough inside runs. Listed at 235 pounds, Robinson did not show a lot of speed but did not lose any yardage, with his best run of the day an 11-yard pickup.

• The other cornerback spot opposite Kamari Lassiter appears wide open.

Daylen Everette and Nyland Green rotated with Lassiter in the first group, with both seemingly performing well. Everette certainly showed his physicality, making several big hits.

As expected, Javon Bullard received some work at safety with Tykee Smith repping at star.

Freshman Joenel Aguero looked comfortable at safety.