These are trying and uncertain times for college baseball teams and coaches. You can thank the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for that.

That certainly applies to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has four seniors who ordinarily would be out of collegiate options, along with a talented junior class that would have had several members taken in the annual June Major League Draft

But these aren’t your typical times.

Back in March, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring sports student athletes, and declared that any returning seniors won’t count against the 27-man game roster and 35-man total roster.

However, with MLB’s decision to limit the upcoming draft to a mere five rounds, options for those players once again appear limited. Undrafted players can still sign as a free agent, but for only $20,000.

“It’s going to be a tough call, especially for guys who are older. When you look at guys who have been here four years, do they go ahead and do it, or do they come back because they’ve got an extra year of eligibility,” Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. “That adds to the uncertainty; you just don’t know what’s going to happen and what it’s going to look like. But it makes for a tough situation for those kids. All of them feel the same way, as far as options go, coming back to Georgia is a good option.”

Two Bulldogs-right-handers Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox-are each projected to go in the first round.

Hancock is projected by MLB.com to go as high as No. 4 (Kansas City), while Wilcox is projected to go No. 23 (Cleveland). According to Stricklin, junior left-hander Ryan Webb is starting to receive some draft buzz. But for players like senior Cam Shepherd, redshirt junior Tucker Bradley, redshirt junior Riley King, CJ Smith, among others, there’s a lot of uncertainty.

“There’s still a lot of shoulder shrugging, guys don’t know what to do. We got a little bit of clarity with the five rounds, but we still don’t have the exact date yet,” Stricklin said. “The guys, they all feel really good about our program, where we are, what we’ve built. Guys have said if that’s the worst thing that happens to me is, I have to come back to Georgia to play baseball in the SEC and live in Athens for another year, I’m pretty lucky.”

But extra players create extra problems, especially in regard to roster management. Although seniors Shepherd, Justin Glover, Logan Moody and Patrick Sullivan would count against the current roster limits, any returning juniors will. Add any returnees to an incoming 15-man freshman class, and spaces could get tight.

It’s hoped that the NCAA will grant teams some roster relief in the form of extra roster spots for 2021.

“The relief would come in the form of giving us a couple of extra roster spots to have guys on scholarship. But they’re not going to give us more money, I can tell you that,” Stricklin said. “We’re not going to get more than 11.7 to spread among the freshmen to the juniors. Now, we did get more money available for the seniors, but we’re hoping they give us three to four extra roster spots to allow some of these kids everyone anticipated getting drafted to not getting drafted. We just don’t know yet.”

Something else the Bulldogs aren’t likely to get: transfers.

With so much uncertainty regarding numbers and how many spots he’ll have available—if any—it's kept Stricklin from perusing the NCAA transfer portal in an attempt to bolster the current roster.

“It has. It makes it really difficult, because you want to try and make sure you have enough space for your kids, and you’re going to go at other kids?” Stricklin said. “To me, that’s just not right.”