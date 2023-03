Kirby Smart does not typically redshirt many of his freshmen players. Those that come in, prove themselves both physically and mentally prepared, and he’ll usually find a way to get them on the field, either in a backup role or on special teams.

Sometimes, injuries dictate otherwise. Occasionally, it’s deemed an extra year of development will best serve all parties involved.

As the Bulldogs begin their third week of spring practice, let’s take a look at five redshirt freshmen who have a chance to make an impact for the Bulldogs this fall.