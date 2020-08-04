UGASports - Five recruiting trends developing across the SEC

There are always interesting recruiting trends when one takes a bigger-picture look across the college football landscape rather than just the busy day-to-day recruiting news. Today, we continue the weeklong series breaking down each conference and we move to the SEC:

SABAN GREAT WITH FIVE-STARS

Najee Harris (AP Images)

SMART'S INCREDIBLE RUN

Brock Vandagriff (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Kirby Smart’s first five recruiting classes at Georgia are for the history books as the Bulldogs have not only won three-straight team recruiting titles but, in terms of five-stars, Smart is even outclassing Saban’s first five recruiting classes at Alabama. From 2016-20, Georgia landed 21 five-star prospects including eight alone in the 2018 class. During Saban’s first five classes with the Crimson Tide, he signed 11 five-stars. Through his first five classes, Smart landed multiple five-stars in every group - even in his first recruiting class which is nearly unheard of as coach turnover usually leads to a weaker recruiting class. But in that 2016 group, Smart signed three five-stars in Mecole Hardman, Isaac Nauta and Jacob Eason. So far in 2021, Georgia has one five-star in quarterback Brock Vandagriff, so to keep the streak alive, Smart will have to land another one. History is on his side. Farrell’s take: Smart’s recruiting ability has been very impressive at Georgia and it’s not like he took over for a slouch as Mark Richt could recruit as well. He stepped into a good situation in a talent-rich state and has made the most of it. But he’s also done a good job pulling elite prospects from Florida and that’s probably been the biggest upgrade. Now the question is will it lead to a national title?

FLORIDA BEING RAIDED

Jerry Jeudy (AP Images)

The state of Florida is recruiting ground zero because there are so many elite prospects there every recruiting cycle and with the emergence of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in recent years, top programs have targeted the state even more. But in-state programs that used to have first priority for the state’s best players just have not kept up with other programs in recent recruiting cycles as the best of the best have come into Florida and landed a lot of top prospects. Alabama has done the best job over the last five recruiting cycles among top-10 prospects in the state of Florida landing 10 of them, including Jerry Jeudy and Dylan Moses. On top of that, it seems like every time the Crimson Tide come into Florida for a top recruit, they develop into an elite college player and then go off to the NFL. After Alabama, there is a drop-off with Ohio State and Florida State doing the best job with six prospects each out of the top-10 in the state over the last five years. Georgia has done an impressive job with five players and then Florida, Miami and Clemson have landed four each. Over that period, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas A&M got two prospects each and then Penn State, LSU and Tennessee landed one. Farrell’s take: Smart's ability to hit Florida has been key for his program and Alabama has made a living off of Florida five-stars. This is where the Gators need to step up in a big way. If they want to win an SEC title, they have to get through Georgia and likely Alabama and both have been recruiting the state very well. Dan Mullen, not known as a great recruiter, is doing OK so far at UF, but he needs more prospects like 2020 five-star Gervon Dexter to stay put.

CAN JIMBO WIN AT HOME TO HELP RECRUIITNG?

Jimbo Fisher (AP Images)

Another state that has been raided by out-of-state SEC powerhouses in recent years is Texas - but coach Jimbo Fisher has an advantage since he plays in college football’s best conference and he can compel top prospects to stay home to play for the Aggies. How’s it worked out so far? Mixed results, just like on the field for Texas A&M. In Fisher’s first recruiting class of 2018, the Aggies signed four-stars Jalen Preston and Leon O’Neal but Texas signed six of the top-10 in-state recruits and big fish wide receiver Jaylen Waddle picked Alabama. In 2019, three of the top-10 went to Texas A&M which was a big win for Fisher but Alabama came in to get another one along with Georgia and LSU as Texas prospects continued the trend of leaving the state for SEC honchos. The 2020 class was another victory for Texas A&M but mixed as well as five-star receiver Demond Demas and five-star defensive back Jaylon Jones signed with the Aggies but TCU did surprisingly well with getting five-star running back Zachary Evans, the state’s top player along with four-star receiver Quentin Johnson. Alabama made another big impact in the Lone Star State, and Ohio State, Stanford, LSU and Florida won some recruiting battles as well. Farrell’s take: If there is a sleeping giant in the SEC, it’s Texas A&M. We know Fisher has the coaching chops to win a national title, it's just a question of whether he can step recruiting up a bit. The problem? Not only are SEC programs like Alabama and LSU recruiting Texas well, but Ohio State keeps pulling elite players away and Oklahoma and Texas get their share. The Aggies need to step it up a bit.

LSU IN-STATE DOMINATION CONTINUES

Maason Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)