Zachary Evans (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

pic.twitter.com/R1FiMfNaIk — T H R E E (@Runzekerun01) May 28, 2019

1. How surprised are you that neither Texas nor Texas A&M made the list?

Spiegelman: Immensely shocked, given the momentum Texas garnered in the spring and how he viewed his fit in the A&M offense, and also the string of visits to Austin over the past year. For neither to be involved is a complete shock.

2. Do you get the sense either one or both of them will end up on Evans’ list?

Spiegelman: Some comments have pointed toward Texas not being in the race because they’re not championship-ready, but given the proximity to campus, Texas is not going to throw in the towel on Evans. The same goes for A&M, and I would fully anticipate one, if not both, could get back into the race before February.

3. There is the talk that Evans is the best running back in Texas since Adrian Peterson. Does that matter to Evans, and does it help Oklahoma at all?

Spiegelman: The pitch is great, but Jase McClellan committed and the Sooners are a finalist for Seth McGowan, so the odds are they’re not getting the two top-rated running backs from the state of Texas this year. Evans' last visit was probably more than a year ago, so they’d be fifth out of the top five in my opinion.

4. In Evan’s final five, he has pro-style teams, spread teams and teams that play both. What exactly is he looking for in an offense?

Spiegelman: He really can fit in a spread system, but he’s best-suited for the SEC. The SEC has its selling points, especially to running backs in regards to downhill runners, guys that can lower their shoulder and run over someone. Zach is a phenomenal receiver, too, so a team like Ohio State would be an exceptional fit.

5. Out of the top five - if he sticks with these top five - which school has the best shot right now?