No, it may not be the playoffs, but Georgia’s Sugar Bowl date with Baylor is important for a couple of very big reasons. One, the Bulldogs ended the season on a sour note with their 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC Championship, and they need to win the game to head into the off-season on a positive note. Two, the Sugar Bowl is all about opportunity—a chance for individual players to show head coach Kirby Smart and his staff that they’re ready to start taking on even bigger roles for the team next fall. We saw that during last year’s loss to Texas when freshman Azeez Ojulari and Divaad Wilson stood out against the Longhorns, showing their first glimpses of what would become excellent 2019 campaigns for the young pair. So, who are the best possibilities this time? Let’s examine a few.

Kenny McIntosh could play a big role for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl (UGA Sports Communications)

Lewis Cine, safety

Georgia is going to need some help at safety next fall, with the graduation of J.R. Reed and the chance Richard LeCounte may opt to leave early for the NFL draft. Either way, Cine has a great opportunity to put himself at the top of the line for either one of those two spots with a strong bowl game. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Cine played in 12 of 13 games for the Bulldogs, seeing extensive action against LSU and finishing with a season-high six tackles. “Lewis has done some good things during the year. He’s really played well when he’s gotten the opportunity,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He did some good things in that game (SEC Championship). He’s one of our faster players, and he helps matchup-wise."

Kenny McIntosh, running back

Opportunity is expected to be staring McIntosh right in the face with the status of D’Andre Swift unclear and Brian Herrien not expected to play. That would leave James Cook, Zamir White, and McIntosh as the three top weapons in the backfield, which means the freshman could see the most action he’s seen with the offense all year. McIntosh has posted some very good numbers when he’s had the opportunity, rushing 19 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Don’t forget about the Ft. Lauderdale native when talking about Georgia’s backfield stable in 2019.

Tyrique Stevenson, cornerback

We’ve already seen flashes from Stevenson, who may be the most freakish athletic talent at cornerback the Bulldogs currently have. At 6-feet tall and weighing 202 pounds, Stevenson was the co-winner of the Defensive Newcomer of the Year award, given at the team’s post-season gala. Despite not starting a game, his five pass breakups were second-most on the team. We haven’t begun to see the best of what Stevenson has to offer, but we could in the Sugar Bowl against the Bears.

Xavier Truss, offensive lineman

Truss has only seen action in three games for the Bulldogs as he played against Murray State, Arkansas State, and Georgia Tech. But he could take on a huge role for Georgia against Baylor. We already know Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson won’t play, having declared for the NFL Draft, and Ben Cleveland is also expected to miss the game due to grades, according to sources. That’s going to create an opportunity for somebody, and we believe that somebody is going to be the true freshman Truss, who could actually start at one of the three open spots.

Kearis Jackson, wide receiver