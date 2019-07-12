If we really wanted to, we could probably single out any number of players who will need to excel in order for Georgia to reach the heights it ultimately wants to achieve.

On offense, quarterback Jake Fromm and running back D’Andre Swift would be two obvious choices. Barring injury, both should post eye-popping numbers and live up to the lofty expectations Bulldog fans obviously have.

But what about some others?

As talented as Georgia’s roster seems to be, there are going to be some young men in key positions the Bulldogs will need to make their mark.

In Part 1 of a two-part series, we’ll examine five on offense we feel have important shoes to fill.

WR Kearis Jackson: Jackson seems primed to take over for Mecole Hardman at slot receiver, although head coach Kirby Smart seemed to express some concern when asked about him during the spring.

“Probably not as fast as we’d like,” surmised Smart, when asked about the progress of the former Peach County star.

But don’t worry.

Jackson has worked extremely hard all summer, including some private time with former Bulldog Terrence Edwards, and is ready to make an impact at a key position of need.

The redshirt freshman may not be as fast as Hardman, but he’s stronger, has a quick first step, runs excellent routes and has shown in practice he can make tough catches across the middle of the field.

WR Demetris Robertson: Robertson is my personal pick to click.

OK, maybe I’m a little bit biased here because I’ve known the Savannah native since his freshman year in high school.

However, the reason I’m so high on Robertson is this: He’s done every single thing he’s been asked to do. Robertson is stronger, more physical than he was last year, and has worked tirelessly over the summer with Fromm in an effort to develop their chemistry.

Injuries, among other things, kept Robertson from making the impact many thought he would in his first season in Athens. But now, with a year under his belt, the former Savannah Christian standout is ready to make an impression.

C Trey Hill: Georgia has been blessed with some outstanding centers over the years, and the sophomore from Houston High in Warner Robins is anxious to be the best.

Fans have already gotten a taste from Hill at the position, after he filled in for all but four offensive plays of the Kentucky game after Lamont Gaillard went out with an injury.

Hill went on to start the final four contests of the year at right guard for the Bulldogs, but enters this season as the odds-on favorite to be the starter at center this fall.

Obviously, a lot of responsibility comes with playing center in the SEC. However, Hill seems more than ready for the challenge.

At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Hill is the biggest center Georgia has had in recent memory, and if his work ethic is any indication, could have quite a career there for the Bulldogs before all is said and done.

TE Charlie Woerner: With Woerner, it’s as much about opportunity as anything.

The senior only has 23 receptions for 271 yards his first three seasons, as he was rarely a target with Isaac Nauta getting the majority of looks.

But now that Nauta is gone, the Bulldogs are expected to look to Woerner to play the kind of pass-catching role many felt he always would.

We saw signs of that in the G-Day game, when Fromm looked Woerner’s way for four straight completions, which could be a sign that offensive coordinator James Coley intends on incorporating the tight ends more into the team’s passing plans.

Woerner certainly hoped that would be the case when asked about it during the spring. If given the chance, he’s certainly capable of surpassing his career numbers this season alone.

RB Brian Herrien: Herrien gets overlooked by a lot of media and fans, perhaps due to the fact he wasn’t a highly-ranked prospect coming out of high school.

However, you won’t find anyone who works any harder than the Douglasville native.

Although the future looks bright for Zamir White along with James Cook, who continues to make strides, Herrien’s going to get plenty of opportunities for Georgia, both running and catching the football, the latter being an area in which he truly excels.

We all know that Georgia likes to spread the wealth when it comes to its running backs, and Herrien is primed for what should be his most productive season yet.