That being so, here are five keys for the Bulldogs when the game kicks off in Columbia at 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network).

Last Saturday’s win over Kent State can best be described as sloppy, with mistakes on both sides of the football that Smart will look to clean up.

Head coach Kirby Smart undoubtedly wants to see better focus from his top-ranked Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday. Given that the contest will be held in the confines of Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, that alone should have Georgia’s full attention.

It’s back to the grind of the SEC schedule for Georgia, which travels to Missouri (2-2, 0-1) this week.

Get back to the standard: The Bulldogs talk all the time about playing to their standard. Against Kent State, that did not happen.

Players admitted there were too many mistakes—both mental and physical—for their liking. Getting back to playing the level of ball they did in the first three games will be Job 1.

That means no turnovers, no issues with alignment, and do a better job of tackling.

Someone to step up at star: Although we have not received official word, it would appear doubtful that starting star Javon Bullard will make the trip following his arrest early Sunday morning.

Thus, the question becomes who replaces him at star.

The Bulldogs were already without William Poole, who is no longer with the program. With Bullard potentially out, the pickings would seem somewhat slim.

Tykee Smith has seen limited action while recovering from his torn ACL, but the Bulldogs do have other players who have played the position before.

Monday, Smart mentioned Christopher Smith as someone who has repped there, along with freshman Marcus Washington, who has played in just one game.

Start quickly: Missouri appears to be in a bit of disarray after its overtime loss to Auburn. While the defense gave a strong showing offensively, the Tigers haven’t been as consistent as needed, and last week they blew several opportunities against Auburn.

This is definitely one of those games where a fast start by the Bulldogs would go a long way to Georgia securing an easy win, as the main question for the Tigers this week is whether they can overcome any hangover from last week’s loss.

Clean up the interior blocking: There were some instances last week when it seemed Georgia’s interior blocking at both guard spots left a little to be desired. The Bulldogs want and need to run between the tackles. But for that to happen, Smart indicated there needs to be more consistency from what we saw last week.

Georgia should continue to regularly rotate linemen in and out to keep players fresh, but hopefully with better overall results.

Bounce back for Ladd McConkey: McConkey has been a very dependable receiver for the Bulldogs, but last Saturday was not one of his better days. Two fumbles, including one on a muffed punt, and two drops put a damper on his afternoon.

To his credit, McConkey still finished as Georgia’s leading receiver with six catches for 65 yards. But knowing McConkey, he’ll be mighty anxious to put last week behind him, and no better way to do that than with a strong showing against Mizzou. Don’t bet against him.