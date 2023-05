PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Fletcher Westphal arrived at the final stop of the Rivals Camp Series with a final five of Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and Auburn. Four of those schools are locked in for official visits with Auburn being the lone finalist to not have an official visit on the books.

Prior to lacing up his cleats for a standout camp performance, Westphal took some time to discuss why he has only scheduled visits to four of his five finalists and then detail what we can expect from his recruitment moving forward.