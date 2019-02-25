Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 00:44:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Five Deep: Five top 2020 Georgia wide receiver targets and where UGA stands

Fkkctyq96kgfb9xddyuj
EJ Williams is among the nation's best and has called Georgia a 'dream school'.
Chad Simmons
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

We started digging beyond the surface last week, checking on Georgia's star-studded top five running back targets and top five quarterback targets.But who will play on the outside of those offenses...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}