Third-ranked Georgia had no trouble rolling past FCS Austin Peay Saturday 45-0. Now it’s on to South Carolina for an SEC opener against the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The score was certainly impressive, but players and head coach Kirby Smart will tell you there are plenty of areas that can and must improve in time for this weekend’s game.

With that in mind, here are five burning questions for the Bulldogs as they get ready to take on the Gamecocks.

How can we expect Jake Fromm and Justin Fields to be used?

This is liable to be a weekly question anyway, but it's a particularly glaring one for the game against South Carolina.

Honestly, Fields played more than I thought he would against Austin Peay. I'd thought coaches might not want to show Will Muschamp much of what the true freshman has to offer. But Fields was on display and more than effective, completing 6 of 7 passes for 63 yards while rushing three times for an additional 33.

The freshman needs to be more careful to avoid contact. On his first run, he tried to bowl over two players. Regardless of self-protection, we should see the Bulldogs running the zone read frequently with Fields.

As for Fromm, South Carolina has a young secondary. Look for Fromm to take his share of downfield shots while continuing to spread the ball to a bevy of talented play makers.

How will the offense be able to communicate?

This won’t be so much of a concern with the experienced Fromm under center, but in Fields’ first go-around in a hostile environment, it becomes a bit more of an issue.

Williams-Brice can be one of the rowdiest stadiums in the SEC, and the noise can be deafening. You can be sure Smart and his coaches will have both QBs ready with a silent count. It’s all about focus. As long as everyone on offense is locked in and alert, the noise factor should not be that big of a deal.

How will freshman Tyson Campbell hold up?

Campbell certainly held his own against Austin Peay, but the Governors hardly compare to South Carolina’s receiving corps. The Gamecocks have one of the best receivers in the SEC in Deebo Samuel, though senior Deandre Baker will almost certainly draw that assignment.

Nevertheless, you can bet South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will look to test the young freshman playing in his first SEC game. Campbell impressed with his physicality, but he’s going to need to be at the top of his game. The Gamecocks no doubt believe they can exploit his youth, so Georgia needs to find a way to cover that obvious area of vulnerability.

What can we expect from the offensive line?

It goes without saying the offensive line will need to play with more physicality than it did against Austin Peay.

Andrew Thomas enjoyed a spectacular day, but there were enough inconsistencies and missed assignments to keep position coach Sam Pittman busy between now and Saturday.

Solomon Kindley didn't have his best performance at left guard. The heat on the field was brutal, and there were times that right tackle Isaiah Wilson and right guard Ben Cleveland seemed to be feeling the effects. It’s going to be another hot one in Columbia.

Fortunately for Georgia, offensive line depth is a plus this year; giving tired players a breather won’t be a problem. Whoever is in will just need to take a page from Thomas and play with the type of physicality you need to see week in and week out in the SEC.

What will be the effect of losing James Cook for the first half?

Cook, as we all know, was flagged for targeting in the second half against Austin Peay.

The outcome of the game certainly doesn’t hinge on the freshman's involvement, but his absence will subtract from the playbook nonetheless. Offensive Coordinator Chaney has surely worked hard in recent weeks, coming up with different ways to get the ball to the freshman in space.

Cook has already proven to be an exciting player, and there’s no doubt we’re going to be seeing a lot more of him this year.

Who knows? Saving Cook for the second half may turn into an advantage for Georgia. A fresh Cook against a South Carolina defense that has already played the first half in sweltering conditions? That could be something to watch.