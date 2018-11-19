Turkey Day, Tech Day. It's been that way (give or take a week) for a century. Every Georgia regular season comes to an end with the showdown against in-state rival Georgia Tech. And in one way or another, there's nearly always something crucial at stake--even if it's only the proverbial bragging rights. This time, it just means more. In case anyone forgot, the Yellow Jackets have upset Georgia on their last two trips to Sanford Stadium. Not only did they win, however; they were photographed en masse, gleefully ripping apart the fabled stadium hedges. Every Bulldog player then present has that image engraved in his memory. Prominently displayed photos will no doubt educate the underclassmen, the 68 percent of the team not yet present in 2016. More importantly, Georgia needs a win to stay in the equation for a spot in the College Football Playoff. This assumes, of course, it can find a way to get past Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. As always, there are key questions to answer. Here are five for the annual Peach State punching match.

How many of Georgia's "walking wounded" will return?

It’s always going to be "next man up" for the Bulldogs, but unfortunately, they've been cried out a little too often lately. Injuries have not been kind to Georgia this fall, and the Bulldogs come into Saturday’s game with several questions about key performers. Topping the list is linebacker Monty Rice, who injured his ankle during warmups against UMass. We expect Kirby Smart will have an update during this morning’s press conference. But if Rice is unable to play, that’s going to put added pressure on the likes of Tae Crowder, Juwan Taylor, and Natrez Patrick to shoulder the load against the Yellow Jackets and their triple option. Questions remain, too, on whether offensive linemen Ben Cleveland, Cade Mays, and Kendall Baker will be able to return. Of the three, Baker (knee) is the most doubtful, but hopefully Cleveland and Mays will be able to answer the bell. They're eager to do that, and only time will tell.

How will the front seven fare against the triple option?

Every opponent of Georgia Tech faces this style of attack only reluctantly. Younger players, such as those of Georgia, know they're seeing this intricate system for the first time. Freshman Jordan Davis, for example, bears watching. How will the North Carolina native deal with cut blocking? Can he accurately read the fullback dive, the "frontal assault" which is the bread and butter of the triple option offense? When there's no answer to the dive, Tech's job becomes far too easy. Defensive coaches will be saying all week: Don’t try to do too much; don’t over-pursue; don’t freelance. That's a menu for explosive plays for the Yellow Jackets. It’s going to be key for the Bulldogs to hold the edge, play disciplined, and be sure to keep their eyes in front of them. Tech will get its positive yards, and plenty of them. The defense's job is to be stingy about doling them out. The offense lives by home runs resulting from a single missed assignment or a lapse of discipline. The Bulldogs must be as stubborn and focused as their opponent, forcing the Jackets to play small-ball.

Can Georgia's offense dictate the tempo of the game?

This is always the case, whomever Georgia plays. It's simply a key to winning football. But against the Yellow Jackets, the goal looms larger than ever. Tempo control means getting off to a fast, offensive start, hopefully (if all goes right) mounting a two- or three- touchdown lead. A crucial weakness to the triple-option is that it's built for methodical lead-building, not rapid comebacks. Look for the Bulldogs to do whatever they can to get the jump early, hopefully grab a quick stop or two, get a lead, and take their chances when those chances look favorable. That philosophy worked well last year, so it makes sense to try the same again.

How will Justin Fields be used this week?

A lot of Justin Fields’ use last week had to do with the opponent, but after seeing the freshman flash his talents so blindingly against UMass, it's fair question whether he’ll get added opportunities as we move along. Some wondered if Field could throw downfield. Next question . . . His bomb to Mecole Hardman was a thing of beauty, and he should have/would have had a third touchdown pass if Demetris Robertson had hauled in what would have been a 45-yard scoring play in the third quarter. Jake Fromm was perfect on the afternoon, has had full command of the game since the post-LSU break, and will make his second start against Georgia Tech. The tandem makes the Bulldogs the envy of the NCAA when it comes to quarterback play. It’s going to be fun to see what Jim Chaney and James Coley have in mind this week.

Will the Dawgs figure out their goal line issues?