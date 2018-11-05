Georgia once again reigns as the SEC East champion. But the Bulldogs still have plenty of work in front of them. First on the agenda is Saturday night’s game (7 p.m., ESPN) against arch-rival Auburn. It's a showdown the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1) have to win if they want to give themselves a shot to stay in contention for a return trip to the College Football Playoffs. Georgia is clearly playing its best ball of the season after beating highly ranked and motivated Florida and Kentucky squads. But as Kirby Smart will tell you, there’s always room for improvement. That being the case, here are our Five Burning Questions for Saturday.



How many of Georgia's walking wounded will return?

Despite an excellent job by freshman Trey Hill, the Bulldogs need senior center Lamont Gaillard back on the field as soon as he can get there.

According to Smart, Gaillard suffered a hyperextended knee during Jake Fromm’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Nauta to cap the Bulldogs’ first possession. Right guard Cade Mays suffered a stinger in the second half, but is expected to be OK. The Bulldogs also hope Ben Cleveland (broken left fibula) will be back after traveling with the team to Jacksonville and Lexington. Unfortunately, defensive end David Marshall (foot) is not expected to be ready to play.

Will the Dawgs be focused on Auburn?

We’ve seen it suggested on social media that Georgia may somehow be due for a letdown after beating Kentucky to win the SEC crown. That’s doubtful. Georgia will be playing its first game at Sanford Stadium in over a month, for one thing. The Tigers qualify as one of the Bulldogs’ biggest rivals, for another. However, the biggest reason its unlikely the Bulldogs will sleepwalk through Saturday is as follows: Georgia needs to win the rest of its games before the SEC Championship to put itself in position for a return trip to the College Football Playoffs. A loss in any of their three remaining regular season games will end those hopes for the Bulldogs.

What can the Bulldogs do to improve their goal line and short-yardage offense?

For two straight weeks now, we’ve seen the Bulldogs come up short while trying to score from inside the opponent’s 2-yard line. That’s got to change. Georgia’s offensive line from all accounts has played well for the most part, but the short yardage blues are worrying. Better blocking schemes? Different play selection? Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney needs to come up with something, because the Bulldogs are wasting too many opportunities.

Which of Georgia's freshmen takes the next step?

Saturday saw a number of Georgia’s true freshmen play expanded roles, and contribute in doing so. The freshman class of '18 is becoming a larger presence every week.

Linebackers Brenton Cox and Channing Tindall both recorded their first career sacks. Adam Anderson only made one tackle, but saw action at both inside and outside linebacker. Jordan Davis continued his fine work at defensive tackle, while Tyson Campbell started his eighth straight game at cornerback opposite Deandre Baker. Otis Reese is playing more and more at safety. So who's the best candidate for a breakout performance? Let’s go with Tindall. The South Carolina native has a great knack for getting to the football, and really appeared dialed in against the Wildcats. Georgia’s inside linebackers enjoyed one of their better games against the Wildcats. But like any coach, Smart would love to have more depth. Based on the way Tindall played, he just might be ready to take on an expanded role.

Will Elijah Holyfield and D'Andre Swift keep it going?