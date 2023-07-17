NASHVILLE – From the day he was hired, many media speculated that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino would become the SEC’s new version of the Odd Couple.

Considering Petrino was brought in to to upgrade the Aggie offense previously run by Fisher, the decision did give many pause. A question posed to Fisher asking if the addition could lead to a “volatile” locker room certainly did.

“Volatile? Why would it be in a volatile situation? As coaches, have you ever been in any staff room that doesn't have arguments or disagreements? Every coaching staff in America has an argument or a disagreement. That's part of it. But no, I'm the boss, we're the boss, we'll do it at the end of the day. But you listen to everybody's opinion. Everybody can voice their—I want guys with opinions. I want guys who have knowledge,” Fisher said. “I want guys who make you think. I want guys to create different narratives brought to the table that can help us. I think it's the best thing you have. I think that's one of the reasons—some of the reasons you hired them, to do different scenarios and different things like that. But as far as that, we all have great respect for each other, and it's been tremendous. We've had a great response and haven't had any issues.”

The only change wide receiver Ainias Smith has noticed is the tempo at which Texas A&M’s offense now plays.

“One thing I would say is just the upbeat, the uptempo-ness of the team,” Smith said. “We definitely have, let's just say, a quicker mindset on how we should run our offense. Definitely want to start with a lot more energy, a lot quicker, and being a lot more consistent throughout the entire season for sure.”

Petrino’s history is certainly an interesting one.

Previously, Petrino served (twice) as the head coach of Louisville, a post he held for four years before he was named the head of the Atlanta Falcons in 2007.

He didn’t even last the season, leaving after 13 games, before taking over the head job at Arkansas.

Controversy followed again when Petrino was let go after five seasons in the spring of 2012 for covering up an extramarital affair with an athletic department staffer.

Still, Petrino continued to land on his feet, getting the head coaching job at Western Kentucky, before receiving a second crack at Louisville in 2014, before his latest stint a Missouri State.

Earlier this year, Fisher handed Petrino the reins to his offense, naming him the Aggies’ new offensive coordinator after finishing next-to-last in the SEC in scoring offense (22.75 points per game).

If Petrino can push those numbers higher, Fisher will be happy as a clam.

“I'm not going to get into what we're doing, how we're doing it. Again, I'm not trying to avoid anything. I just don't want to create—you create advantages and narratives out there for what goes on," Fisher said. "But listen, Bobby was hired for a reason, and he's a tremendous coach and tremendous guy and tremendous football mind, tremendous recruiter. He's done a great job recruiting since he's been there, everything he does. He'll call a lot of—hopefully he'll call the game."

But will he have the final word?

We'll have suggestions on things we do, whether it's offense or defense. Every coach is always involved. It's a more collective thing than people want to give it room for, but when you get to calling and you get on a roll, you've got to have a guy that can do it, and I think Bobby can definitely do that, and does it as well as anybody in college football," Fisher said. "I have great respect for him. Me and him, we've had a great admiration for each other for a long time, his production and what he's done.”