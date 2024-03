Georgia is coming on strong for 2026 Rivals250 offensive lineman Breck Kolojay.

The Bulldogs offered the IMG Academy prospect in January. At the time, Kolojay expressed to UGASports that the offer meant a lot to him in his recruitment.

On March 22, Kolojay made his first visit to Athens. That trip only strengthened Georgia's place as a top contender.

"Georgia is definitely one of my top schools already," Kolojay said.