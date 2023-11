Glenn Schumann already has his eyes set on one of the top linebackers in the 2026 class.

Anthony Jones is ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 outside linebacker. Schumann and the Bulldogs are pursuing Jones as an inside linebacker.

The Alabama native made his first gameday visit to Athens when Georgia hosted Ole Miss on Nov. 11. Jones recapped the experience and the atmosphere in Sanford Stadium with UGASports.