News this week that two Florida transfers were granted waivers by the NCAA has bolstered hopes that Georgia could soon get a similar thumbs up regarding Demetris Robertson.

Kirby Smart hopes that’s true but added he’s not taking anything for granted.

“I think it would be presumptuous to think that makes it better for us because it's handled on a case-by-case basis with the NCAA,” Smart said. “So, each one of those cases would have been independent of his because each one of them would be based on that student-athlete's situation. And I think in Demetris' situation, it may be similar, it may be different than theirs, but each one is independent.”

Assuming he’s granted a waiver, the Cal transfer would join senior Terry Godwin, junior Riley Ridley and junior Mecole Hardman, giving the Bulldogs four legitimate deep threats for quarterback Jake Fromm.

“He’s a terrific athlete,” Godwin said during SEC Media Days. “He’ll just add another weapon to our offense and whatever special team he’s on.”

As a freshman at Cal, Robertson was one of the top freshmen wideouts in the country, catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, Robertson caught seven passes for 70 yards and rushed twice for 40 yards and a touchdown before his season came to end after suffering a lower body injury that required surgery ending his 2017 campaign.

NCAA rules require that all transfers sit out a year before playing with their new team, but Georgia hopes that will be enough to make a case for a waiver that will allow him to play this fall.

Recent precedence suggest Robertson may have a decent shot.

Earlier this week, Florida coach Dan Mullen announced that the NCAA granted waivers for wide receivers Van Jefferson (formerly of Ole Miss) and Trevon Grimes (Ohio State).

Georgia hopes Robertson receives similar news regarding his waiver, which Smart indicated has already been requested to the NCAA.

“Obviously we're hopeful, but it's out of our hands,” Smart said. “The NCAA will get back to us when they get done with the appeal.”

Robertson – eligible or not – was set to be on the field when the Bulldogs hold their first practice today.

