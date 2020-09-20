Well, here we go.

Opening Week is here, and not a moment too soon.

We've all been on edge since Covid-19 turned everyone’s lives upside down, so Saturday’s game at Arkansas, one can argue, will be the most-anticipated opener in some time.

After months of craving a little normalcy, at least for four hours late Saturday afternoon, all will be right in the world.

Gosh knows we need something we can all get behind. For those who are part of our little online family, Georgia football is that thing.

Questions? Yes, there are some—most lying on the offensive side.

Of course, quarterback is the one on everybody’s mind. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the answer to that question will not be definitively clear until the Bulldogs begin warmups on the field Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Gun to my head? I'd guess D’Wan Mathis will be that man.

Although JT Daniels is still expected to be cleared, questions about the transfer’s knee still being sore are the reason many believe Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken will roll with Mathis against the Razorbacks.

We'll see soon enough.

Regardless of who plays quarterback, how quickly the Bulldogs’ offense will be able to get on track is another question many have been asking.

While Monken was obviously brought in to inject some needed life on offense, it may be unfair not to expect at least some early growing pains.

There are three players on offense I'm really excited to see.

Obviously, quarterback is one. But for the purposes of this column, we'll focus on James Cook, Jermaine Burton, and Tre’ McKitty.

Let's start with McKitty—who, as of this writing, remains questionable for Saturday after having some cleanup work done on his meniscus almost three weeks ago.

Monken has had success with athletic tight ends before. I don't mean that in a disparaging way. All tight ends are athletic, but in McKitty, for the last time the Bulldogs had a tight end who could run routes and get up the field like the grad transfer from Florida State, you have to go back to Orson Charles.

No, I'm not saying McKitty is the next Orson Charles. However, combine McKitty’s athleticism with Monken’s previous success with the position, and we're intrigued. It'll be interesting to see what unfolds.

In regard to Cook, if there's one criticism I've had of the previous two offensive coordinators, Jim Chaney and James Coley, it's that the junior has been one of the team’s most underused players.

That's expected to change under Monken, who spoke earlier this month about the need to get your most talented players the ball in space. If you want explosive plays, get the football to your most gifted players, and Cook certainly qualifies as one.

While a few of you won’t believe this until it happens, everything we’ve been told points to Monken being being very impressed by what he has in Cook, who will receive ample opportunity to flash what, up to this point, has been untapped talent.

In Burton, the Bulldogs may have found the perfect complement to George Pickens.

Everything we've heard about Burton revolves around how quickly he's learned the system—and in particular, how he has proven to be one of the team’s more consistent receivers.

Defensively, what can you say?

I've gone on record that, at least athletically, this has the potential to be the best defense Georgia has put on the field in the 24 years I've been covering the program.

No, they were not exactly subpar last year, either. But considering the fact that this group has another season of experience under its collective belt—watch out.

For those wondering, yes, UGASports plans on being at every game to bring our perspective.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, schools have had to severely limit access to media, especially visiting scribes.

The fact all press conferences are now conducted virtually on Zoom will cause some to forgo sending writers to the actual games.

That will not be the case here.

You pay good money to be part of our family, and we greatly appreciate each and every one of you. So the least we can do is make the effort to be there. I don’t say this to pat myself on the back—only to let everyone know we're not compromising our commitment to you. Despite cutbacks caused by the pandemic, we’re going to do everything we can to bring you the best coverage of the Bulldogs you will find anywhere.

This is going to be a fun team to watch.

Can’t wait for kickoff Saturday afternoon.