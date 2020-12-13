UGASports - Film Don't Lie: UGA beats Missouri (defense and special teams)

Film Don't Lie: UGA beats Missouri (defense and special teams)
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game. This is Film Don't Lie.
*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*
Future NFL stars playing hard
Dayne: This is Eric Stokes' fourth interception of the season—an impressive note on his résumé for NFL scouts. The lockdown corner has proven he has good ball skills and can play in traffic. Mark Webb deserves much of the credit on this play for harassing the intended receiver without drawing a penalty flag. Overall, this was a poor decision from Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak. He had a check-down option in the flat, but threw into heavy coverage instead.
Brent: Independent of the decision and the outcome, this was a great throw by Bazelak—and a better job of playing defense by Webb to knock it loose. Then, great awareness by Stokes. Outside of his struggles against Alabama, Stokes has played at this level the previous two seasons. His overall season coverage grade now stands at 74.0, but that bumps up to 79.0 without the multiple-penalty game against the Tide. Overall, he's allowed 16 receptions on 28 targets for 145 yards, one touchdown, and a 43.6 passer rating into his coverage, in addition to the four picks and two pass break-ups.
Dayne: We often talk about how Georgia's offense flows better because of the attention drawn to George Pickens. A similar principle applies for Jordan Davis. He made his return after an elbow injury and immediately made his presence felt. Here, he drives the left guard back and opens up space for Azeez Ojulari to pursue Bazelek.
Brent: These twists are very common along Georgia's defensive front on passing downs. With the level Ojulari is playing right now, it only takes a slight hesitation or misstep by an offensive lineman for him to capitalize. Ojulari is now definitively the highest-graded edge defender in the SEC (86.0 overall, 87.8 pass rush) and ninth highest in the FBS. On Stokes' interception, his change of direction and acceleration almost got Bazelak before he released the ball.
Overall, how much more productive has Ojulari been, compared to last season? In 2019, he had 38 total quarterback pressures, including six sacks, on 289 pass rush snaps. This season, he's tallied 32 total pressures, including six sacks, on just 168 pass rush snaps.
