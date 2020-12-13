UGASports - Film Don't Lie: UGA beats Missouri (defense and special teams)

Dayne: This is Eric Stokes' fourth interception of the season—an impressive note on his résumé for NFL scouts. The lockdown corner has proven he has good ball skills and can play in traffic. Mark Webb deserves much of the credit on this play for harassing the intended receiver without drawing a penalty flag. Overall, this was a poor decision from Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak. He had a check-down option in the flat, but threw into heavy coverage instead.

Brent: Independent of the decision and the outcome, this was a great throw by Bazelak—and a better job of playing defense by Webb to knock it loose. Then, great awareness by Stokes. Outside of his struggles against Alabama, Stokes has played at this level the previous two seasons. His overall season coverage grade now stands at 74.0, but that bumps up to 79.0 without the multiple-penalty game against the Tide. Overall, he's allowed 16 receptions on 28 targets for 145 yards, one touchdown, and a 43.6 passer rating into his coverage, in addition to the four picks and two pass break-ups.