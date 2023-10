Georgia overcame mistakes and sloppy play in Nashville with a combination of chunk plays in the running game and solid perimeter blocking. The Film Don't Lie guys show you what went well and what caused tension for the Bulldogs.

Film Don't Lie is where the data meets the video in this fan-favorite feature from UGASports.com's Brent Rollins and Dayne Young.

Film Don’t Lie is presented by Breda Pest Management and ASW Distillery. Support them: bredapest.com and aswdistillery.com.