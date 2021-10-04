Film Don't Lie: Georgia rocks Arkansas (Offense)

Georgia's running game was well established after a blowout win against Arkansas. Kirby Smart said he issued a challenge to the Bulldogs' offensive line. Here is how it performed.

Dayne: This play was as indicative as any to me to display what Georgia's goal was against Arkansas. This is a unit effort from the offensive line. It's led by Sedrick Van Pran (63), who had what I'd deem to be his best game since becoming the starting center. He keeps churning his feet while pushing with his upper body.

Brent: While the play was a microcosm of the physical dominance by the Bulldogs, also don't forget Kendall Milton's ability to keep his feet inside of the pile. The running backs as a whole did a great job of being physical and getting yards after contact. In fact, 56 percent of Georgia's rushing yardage came after contact and each back had more than 30 yards after contact, led by Zamir White's 49.