Film Don't Lie: Georgia rocks Arkansas (Offense)
Georgia's running game was well established after a blowout win against Arkansas. Kirby Smart said he issued a challenge to the Bulldogs' offensive line. Here is how it performed.
This is Film Don't Lie.
Bully ball
Dayne: This play was as indicative as any to me to display what Georgia's goal was against Arkansas. This is a unit effort from the offensive line. It's led by Sedrick Van Pran (63), who had what I'd deem to be his best game since becoming the starting center. He keeps churning his feet while pushing with his upper body.
Brent: While the play was a microcosm of the physical dominance by the Bulldogs, also don't forget Kendall Milton's ability to keep his feet inside of the pile. The running backs as a whole did a great job of being physical and getting yards after contact. In fact, 56 percent of Georgia's rushing yardage came after contact and each back had more than 30 yards after contact, led by Zamir White's 49.
Dayne: Jalen Carter (88) has proven he could play some old-fashioned fullback if he ever gets bored with dominating on the defensive line. Carter blocks three Arkansas defenders on this touchdown play. Justin Shaffer does a good job of pulling to set the edge. Warren Ericson has the dirty job of crashing the middle so Van Pran can sneak to the second level.
Brent: Old school, downhill football at its best. Carter's work is obviously beyond impressive, but Van Pran's ability to keep his feet actually gets in the way of the lone defender who could have made this play, backside linebacker Bumper Pool (No. 10).
