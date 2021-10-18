Film Don't Lie: Georgia defeats Kentucky (offense)

Dayne: Georgia's rushing attack gets more efficient and explosive by the week. Check out the guard pull from Justin Shaffer. The Bulldogs ran more pulling guard action than I can remember this season. Warren Ericson will likely get chastised for winding up on the ground here. The play obviously still worked out. Zamir White's cut is so smooth.

Brent: One of five Bulldog runs over 15 yards, the beautiful part of counter plays are you rarely have to block every player. Does Brock Bowers actually block anyone on this play? No, but if those players misfit the run in any way (i.e. not be in the gap they are supposed to be, which happened here to No. 5) and the back is patient enough to let the blocks develop, as White does, you get big plays. Expect to see a lot of this in two weeks against the Gators, as LSU had slightly over 200 yards rushing on this same play against Florida.