FILM DON'T LIE: G-Day reactions
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young recap Georgia's spring football game and highlight playmakers who are primed to play a big role in the Bulldogs' 2024 football season.
Brent and Dayne specifically praise Mykel Williams, CJ Allen, Carson Beck, Dillon Bell, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Sacovie White, Roderick Robinson, Trevor Etienne, and Dominic Lovett.
