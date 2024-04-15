Advertisement
FILM DON'T LIE: G-Day reactions

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young recap Georgia's spring football game and highlight playmakers who are primed to play a big role in the Bulldogs' 2024 football season.

Brent and Dayne specifically praise Mykel Williams, CJ Allen, Carson Beck, Dillon Bell, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Sacovie White, Roderick Robinson, Trevor Etienne, and Dominic Lovett.

