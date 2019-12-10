Film Don't Lie
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC Championship.
Dayne: The SEC Championship magnified every weakness Georgia has offensively, and LSU was the one who provided the microscope. While the Bulldogs must be disappointed and downright ashamed of their performance, it must be noted that this LSU offense is playing at a historic level. The Tigers are one of the best football teams we've seen in recent memory, especially on offense. Joe Burrow and Joe Brady have taken them to new heights.
Brent: Really good, just not great. That's the story of the Georgia Bulldogs the past two seasons. They actually played quite well defensively this past weekend given how good LSU's offense is with likely Heisman winner Joe Burrow calling the shots, but the primary story of 2019 will be their inability to find offensive consistency. Now, this team must regroup, identify who is going to play in the bowl game, and start the process of establishing their 2020 identity.
Passing game horrors
Dayne: Jake Fromm's reduced passing accuracy is one of the more confounding parts of analyzing Georgia football in 2019. He has played with a fluid cast of receivers due to off-season attrition and in-season injuries. But, the video and data both show Fromm missing passes he has made previously in the year and should make now. Seeing him on the same field with a legendarily accurate Joe Burrow further highlights erratic pass location from Fromm.
Brent: Difference makers. LSU had the ultimate difference-maker and likely Heisman winner in Joe Burrow on the offensive side, and true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on the defensive side. Georgia's were injured (Cager), hurt (Swift), and suspended for the first half (Pickens). When your best offensive playmakers are not on the field, it demands that your quarterback be, in essence, perfect. And Fromm was obviously not that on Saturday, finishing with a 61.7 game grade.
Looking at each play specifically, the first miss to Demteris Robertson hurt the most. Playing with a lead was essential in this game, and James Coley dialed up two game-changing plays on the first drive, the first play of the game drop by Tyler Simmons and this play. This is absolutely a touchdown play (a la the Mecole Hardman play early against LSU in 2018), and Fromm didn't just let it go. Watch his arm action and follow-through after the ball is out, causing the ball to die at the end. After putting the first throw of the game on the money to Tyler Simmons, this throw gave the look of a quarterback who didn't want to mess up the wide-open play. The entire game changes if this pass is completed.
The second third-down throw to Blaylock was just another miss. While it does appear from the angle an LSU defender was in Fromm's line of sight, it's still your job as a quarterback to find a way to make the throw.
The last play was a sneaky huge miss. If Robertson is hit in stride, there's no telling what could have happened, given he would have had two steps on the defender and been one-on-one on the safety and Stingley Jr. at the top of the screen, had his back turned.
Overall, one point that must be made is, other than one questionable strategy you'll see below, Coley called an excellent game, especially in the first half. This is an entirely different game if the offense executes in the first quarter (including field goal kicking). He did many of the things that needed to be done, e.g. getting the running backs involved in the passing game. But once the execution issues and quarterback inaccuracies manifested themselves, the Georgia offense just could not keep up with LSU.
Dayne: The other side of the passing game is receivers dropping the passes that are catchable. Check out this note from Brent over the weekend.
Dayne: Georgia is not at championship-caliber levels at wide receiver. In fact, the position group underperformed so much in 2019, defenses showed hardly any respect for Georgia's ability to complete passes down the field. As you'll see below, defenses have put seven or eight players in the box to shut down Georgia's run. The futility of Georgia's passing offense (including quarterback, pass catchers, and play-callers) is the core of the season's demise. It appeared as if none of those three stakeholders ever found reliable confidence in the others. This is a systemic issue for the Bulldogs. Until Georgia fields a team respected for passing ability, it will not be in championship contention.
Brent: Drops were definitely an issue (three total), but none bigger than the opening play to Simmons. What's another thing that hopefully you noticed about the above six plays? Jake Fromm was throwing from a clean pocket and did so often in the game. He was only pressured on 12 of 47 drop-backs and his 56.8 grade from a clean pocket was his second-worst of the season (only the rain-soaked Kentucky game being lower). He normally thrives when not pressured. But not Saturday.
