Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s season thus far and the upcoming game against Florida.

*All grade and other data via www.PFF.com*

Dayne: This week’s FDL serves a dual purpose. Like Kirby Smart, we are doing a self scout on Georgia to highlight victories and area of need. We are also using this as a scouting report for Florida. With the SEC East crown likely on the line, this is Georgia’s most important game since December against Alabama.

Brent: There’s nothing like a big game that gets everyone fired up - fans, players, coaches and seemingly everyone involved. From a player perspective, I would highly suspect extra film is watched. The finer details of every play and assignment are more ingrained. Thus, before every possible angle is analyzed this week leading up to the game, let’s look back, and in one case way back, and a little ahead to the 2019 edition of Georgia vs. Florida.



