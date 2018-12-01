ATLANTA – The question posed to backup quarterback Justin Fields was direct and to the point.

Did Fields want to end any speculation that he wouldn’t be transferring at the end of the year? His answer certainly left room for some ambiguity.

“I mean, right now, the season is not over with,” Fields said. “We still have more games. I’m focused on this team. That’s it.”

Fields was stopped well short on a fake punt with 3:11 to play, setting up Alabama for its game-winning score. He was a popular subject with the media in the Bulldogs’ locker room.

To his credit, the freshman stood there and calmly answered every question, included his use on offense.

“It’s challenging, but you’ve got to be ready at all times,” said Fields. “I needed to see what this side of (college) football meant. It’s a blessing in disguise. I know God is working in mysterious ways. I’m just going to continue to get better.”

Fields, who came into the game with 39 rushes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, finished the regular-season by completing 27 of 38 passes for 328 yards and four scores.

“I love this team and I definitely felt like I’ve gotten better since I’ve been here,” Fields said. “I’ve learned a lot from the coaches, and I’ve learned a lot from Jake. The season has been great.”

It’s also not over yet.

Although it appears unlikely that Georgia will receive a spot in the College Football Playoff, Fields said he’s looking forward to whatever the future holds.

“We’re going to continue to get better. The season is not over yet,” he said. “We’ll just keep getting better.”