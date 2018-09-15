Thirteen minutes had elapsed in regulation and Georgia had opted to make an earlier-than-usual change at quarterback.

Enter freshman Justin Fields.

It wasn’t because sophomore starter Jake Fromm was struggling. In fact, he was 5 for 5 at the time of substitution. Instead, it was to implement Fields’ abilities as a dual-threat quarterback.

His first drive resulted in a Georgia touchdown after a 56-yard run from Tyler Simmons on a jet sweep. Most of the Fields-led drives resulted in the same result, too. Fields finished 6 of 8 with 71 yards and a passing touchdown. He added to the tally with a 15-yard rushing touchdown.

“He’s a great quarterback, and we trust him,” said Georgia sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman, who caught his first-career touchdown pass Saturday. “He’s definitely doing everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s ready.”

Georgia had been mum on the use of its quarterbacks and the potential of a two-quarterback system. Georgia hadn’t used Fields in garbage-time situations until Saturday. Granted, there were plenty of those opportunities in the Bulldogs’ 49-7 rout of Middle Tennessee, but the usage was different in this instance.

The development of a plan for the freshman became evident, and certain packages could be implemented into the playbook.

“He was really locked in this week at practice,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He was focused and prepared well. We think he’s a good player, and we’re trying to find ways to get good players on the field.”

After Fields led Georgia to the end zone on his first drive, Fromm entered into the action once more and played his per-usual role. That was until Georgia wanted to add to its score at the end of the first half.

Fields was able to display all his attributes. He had completions to Mecole Hardman and Isaac Nauta, then finished the drive off with the aforementioned 15-yard touchdown run.

However, when given the liberty to roam, Fields felt some contact. Earlier in the season, Smart said Fields was asked to avoid a heavy volume of contact, but the hits were coming rather frequently against the Blue Raiders.

On his first run of the drive, Fields took helmet-to-helmet targeting, which resulted in the ejection of Middle Tennnessee tackler Khalil Brooks. It didn’t result in an injury to Fields in this instance, and Smart played down the hit.

“We ask all our quarterbacks to dodge hits, but he was in a situation where he didn’t have options while trying to get a first,” Smart said. “That was about creating momentum in a two-minute drive.”

Each time Fields went to the sideline, Fromm was there to greet him in celebratory action. There’s no battle between the two for the quarterback role, but a two-player system could be beginning at Georgia.