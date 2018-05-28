One day after it became official that Georgia will host one of the 16 Regionals for the NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs learned on Monday what other three teams will join them in Athens.

Duke (40-15), Campbell (35-24) and Troy (41-19) will also come to Athens, joining Georgia in the double-elimination tournament which gets underway Friday at Foley Field.

Action begins with Troy and Duke playing at 2 p.m. followed by Georgia and Campbell at 7.

That’s not all.

Georgia (37-19) will go into the tournament as the No. 8 seed, meaning the Bulldogs will have the opportunity to host a Super Regional should they win the Athens Regional.

Georgia will be matched up against the Lubbock Texas Regional which features host Texas Tech (39-17), New Mexico State (40-20), Kent State (39-16) and Louisville (43-17)

The Bulldogs are making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2011, when Georgia traveled to the Corvallis Regional at Oregon State, going 2-2 before being eliminated by the homestanding Beavers.

Georgia last hosted a regional in 2008, which the Bulldogs won before beating North Carolina State in the Super Regional to earn a trip to the College World Series.