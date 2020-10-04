After last week’s sluggish offensive start, Georgia offensive coaches and players focused much of their attention during practice to ensure it did not happen again.

The hard work paid off.

Georgia’s first-half offense against the Tigers bore little resemblance to last week’s effort against Arkansas. As a result, the Bulldogs were able to ease past the seventh-ranked Tigers Saturday night at Sanford-Dooley Stadium, 27-6.

Twenty-four of the Bulldogs’ 27 points came in the first half.

“All week, Coach Smart preached to us about starting fast; we just had to kick in,” said running back Zamir White, who led all rusher with 19 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett—who said he'd known he was starting since Monday—did not disappoint.

After weeks of rumors over whether or not transfer J.T. Daniels might play or perhaps even start, not only did Bennett start, but he took every single rep, completing 17 of 28 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown—a 21-yarder to George Pickens to make the score 17-0.

“(Stetson’s) not surprising me, no. You know, it’s a tough situation when I can recall the day we decided to offer him to take him back, and we had to fight, scratch, and claw to get him to come back. I’m certainly glad we did. It was an interesting decision, because we had an interesting dynamic on our team, and we felt like what we knew of Stetson, he would be a productive player and a good player,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Stetson’s never lacked confidence in himself, you know. I'm happy for him. I want to temper that enthusiasm that he knows he's got to get better. People around him played well, and that's important for Stetson. He did a good job of understanding what we wanted to do in the game plan, and he executed that really well. So I was very proud of him; he studied really hard this week.”

He had a lot of help.

Along with White and a running game that produced 202 yards, wide receiver Kearis Jackson enjoyed the biggest day, catching a career-high nine passes for 147 yards.

However, after the game, Jackson gave Bennett all the praise.

“He's just a natural baller. He just goes out there, loves the game,” Jackson said of Bennett. “We love him, the crowd loves him.”

While he was pleased with the fast start, Smart was not entirely pleased.

After exploding for the 24 first-half points, he was disappointed that his offense tallied only three points after intermission.

“I thought we showed improvement, but we left a lot of plays out there. I thought we played really hard defensively, but sloppy on third down,” Smart said. “I thought offensively, when we play clean, meaning we don’t have a busted assignment, a penalty, or somebody doesn’t know what they’re doing, we do well. But we can go backwards as quickly as we can forwards offensively, and we probably left more out there.”