*****

15. Bo Nix, Auburn

Bo Nix

The skinny: Being the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, it came as no surprise when Bo decided to commit to the Tigers in January of 2018. He battled Joey Gatewood, who has since transferred to Kentucky, throughout the off-season for the starting job.

After winning the job in late August, he efficiently led the Auburn offense in 2019 while experiencing the expected ups-and-downs of a true freshman quarterback in the SEC. Finishing the regular season with 2,366 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air, plus seven touchdowns on the ground, the Tigers’ offense will be in very capable hands for at least the next two seasons. Farrell’s take: Nix was a five-star out of high school for many reasons: He was a winner, he played with great confidence and he had accuracy and arm strength. He reminded me a bit of Drew Brees when evaluating him. He hit the ground running and has been a nice surprise for Auburn this season. He has a great career ahead of him.

*****

14. George Pickens, Georgia

George Pickens

The skinny: Pickens committed to Auburn during the summer leading up to his junior season, but he then pulled off one of the biggest surprises of his National Signing Day by flipping to Georgia. He also took official visits to Miami, LSU and Tennessee before flipping.

While the Bulldogs’ offense experienced its fair share of inconsistencies this fall, the steady improvement of Pickens was a bright spot. Finishing the regular season with 37 receptions for 552 yards and seven touchdowns, he is already showcasing a skill set that should have NFL scouts flocking to Athens over the next couple of seasons. Farrell’s take: Pickens was a five-star out of high school for good reason as he has size, speed and the competitive nature to be great. He’s had a few off-field issues, but on the field he’s been the best Georgia wide receiver despite being a true freshman.

*****

13. Evan Neal, Alabama

Evan Neal