UGASports - Farrell Freshman 15: Counting down nation's top freshmen

6. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

The skinny: Hyatt initially committed to Virginia Tech, but after four months with the Hokies he re-opened his process and eventually committed to Tennessee a few weeks later after also considering Miami, Oregon and Florida. While fellow freshman Malachi Wideman has also impressed, it has been Hyatt who has created even more excitement around Knoxville since his arrival on campus. He seems to have really connected with quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, which should help the freshman throughout the season. Farrell’s take: The Vols need all the weapons they can get to help the quarterback situation and Hyatt is long and athletic enough to make some tough catches early. This was a great wide receiver class for the Vols and he could lead the way as a freshman.

5. Jalen Carter, Georgia

The skinny: Carter trimmed his list of top schools to Georgia, Alabama and Clemson before committing to the Bulldogs less than a day later. Having to replace five defensive linemen from last season’s team, the opportunity was always there for Carter to make an early impact.

He has made the most of this opportunity. It is not the norm for a true freshman defensive tackle to make an early impression in the SEC, but with his unique combination of size, athleticism and strength, the chances are high that he will make his mark in the conference this fall. Farrell’s take: Carter is an athletic freak at the DT spot who has the quickness to shoot the gap early and will adjust to bigger linemen well. It could take a few games but he will impact in a big way.

4. Arik Gilbert, LSU

