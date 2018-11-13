After failing to finish .500 in Scott Stricklin’s first four years as head coach, Georgia’s baseball program made a noticeable jump in 2018, earning a No. 8 National Seed and hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time in a decade. The season ended there, however, as the Bulldogs were eliminated by Duke. But that taste of success left Georgia hungry for more this upcoming spring. There’s plenty of returning talent. The Bulldogs bring back 24 returning lettermen and welcome nine newcomers. It's talent that is expected to keep Georgia in the postseason hunt for a second straight year. PROJECTED LINEUP (2018 Stats) C Mason Meadows (.289-3-25) 1B Patrick Sullivan (.196-0-5) 2B L.J. Talley (.276-6-30) 3B Aaron Schunk (.299-3-38) SS Cam Shepherd (.244-5-37) LF Tucker Bradley (.299-3-26) CF Tucker Maxwell (.216-2-13) RF Riley King (.167-0-1) Georgia loses a total of 42 home runs from last year’s team due largely to the graduation of Keegan McGovern (18 home runs) and Michael Curry (13 home runs) moving on to pro ball. However, to the surprise of Stricklin, his Bulldogs hit 27 home runs during the fall from 14 different players, so perhaps Georgia won’t be as power-starved as some might think. There are still plenty of familiar faces. Junior Tucker Bradley moves from right field to left, while shortstop Cam Shepherd has the talent to bounce back from a disappointing offensive year. Second baseman LJ Talley, meanwhile, got off to a slow start, but finished the season strong and was one the Bulldogs’ more dependable hitters in postseason play. Another name to watch is redshirt sophomore Riley King. Injuries got King’s Bulldog career off to a slow start, but the Lawrenceville native batted over .400 this fall. Stricklin sees the versatile player as capable of playing a number of positions for the Bulldogs. Stricklin said he expects King to start the season in right field, with Tucker Maxwell the early favorite for center. But keep an eye on C.J. Smith and freshman Randon Jernigan (41 steals as a senior at Glynn Academy). Patrick Sullivan, who hasn’t hit much in limited action, takes over at first base for Adam Sasser at first base. There are some newcomers to watch. Freshman catcher/DH Shane Marshall had an impressive fall. The 6-4, 213-pounder hit four home runs in the fall and Stricklin sees the Florida native as a future major league player. Joining Jernigan as newcomers to watch include outfielder Kaden Fowler (.397-12-67 at El Dorado CC) and grad transfer John Cable (.339-3-37 at University of New Orleans).

Freshman Cole Wilcox has already made a big impression. UGA Sports Communications

PROJECTED PITCHING SP Emerson Hancock (6-4, 5.10) SP Cole Wilcox (9-2, 1.59 ERA with 95 Ks in 65.2 innings at Heritage High) SP Ryan Webb (1-5, 4.50 SP Tony Locey (7-2, 4.28) SP Will Proctor (3-2, 2.42) SP C.J. Smith (1-2, 2.48) RP Zac Kristofak (4-2, 3.83, 4 saves) RP Aaron Schunk (2-2, 3.00, 8 saves) RP Adam Goodman (0-1, 3.00) RP Tim Elliott (1-0, 3.86) RP Jack Gowen (7-1, 1.29 ERA with 114 Ks in 75.2 innings at Charlton County High) RP Tucker Bradley (did not pitch in 2018) Don’t let the numbers fool you. Sophomore righty Emerson Hancock could have as much talent as any pitcher in the SEC. A four-pitch hurler who tops out at 96 mph, Hancock has added 15 pounds of muscle since the end of last season and figures to be the mainstay of the Bulldogs’ staff. Freshman Cole Wilcox may not be far behind. At 6-5 and 235 pounds, Wilcox had first-round talent as a senior at Heritage High, but told teams he intended to sign with Georgia. That’s good news for the Bulldogs. Wilcox gives the Bulldogs a pitcher who uses a top-end fastball (96-97 mph) to go along with an excellent curve. Meanwhile, junior right-hander Tony Locey and junior lefty Ryan Webb are two of Georgia’s toughest competitors on the mound and bring two years of good experience for Georgia, which fashioned a team ERA of 3.97 and averaged almost a strikeout per inning (532 in 539.2 innings). Power arms won’t be a problem. According to Stricklin, nine pitchers on his staff currently throw harder than 92 mph, giving him more power arms than he’s had in his career as a head coach. The bullpen will be anchored by Zac Kristofak and Aaron Schunk, who is expected to once again double as the team’s closer and starting third baseman. Tucker Bradley, who pitched as a freshman, will get back on the mound this spring and be used a left-handed setup reliever. STRENGTHS Although it remains to be seen how much power the team will ultimately hit for, contact should not be an issue for the Bulldogs, who boast a veteran lineup that should have no trouble scoring runs. Defensively, Georgia set a school record for fielding percentage at .979. And with what looks to be a solid pitching staff, the Bulldogs have the experience and the tools to get back to the postseason for a second-straight year. CONCERNS There don’t appear to be a ton, but if you had to pick one, it would be the amount of power the team is able to provide. Again, Stricklin doesn’t believe that will be an issue, but it will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs replace the power provided by Keegan McGovern and Michael Curry.