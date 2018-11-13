Fall baseball wrapup
After failing to finish .500 in Scott Stricklin’s first four years as head coach, Georgia’s baseball program made a noticeable jump in 2018, earning a No. 8 National Seed and hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time in a decade.
The season ended there, however, as the Bulldogs were eliminated by Duke. But that taste of success left Georgia hungry for more this upcoming spring.
There’s plenty of returning talent.
The Bulldogs bring back 24 returning lettermen and welcome nine newcomers. It's talent that is expected to keep Georgia in the postseason hunt for a second straight year.
PROJECTED LINEUP (2018 Stats)
C Mason Meadows (.289-3-25)
1B Patrick Sullivan (.196-0-5)
2B L.J. Talley (.276-6-30)
3B Aaron Schunk (.299-3-38)
SS Cam Shepherd (.244-5-37)
LF Tucker Bradley (.299-3-26)
CF Tucker Maxwell (.216-2-13)
RF Riley King (.167-0-1)
Georgia loses a total of 42 home runs from last year’s team due largely to the graduation of Keegan McGovern (18 home runs) and Michael Curry (13 home runs) moving on to pro ball.
However, to the surprise of Stricklin, his Bulldogs hit 27 home runs during the fall from 14 different players, so perhaps Georgia won’t be as power-starved as some might think.
There are still plenty of familiar faces.
Junior Tucker Bradley moves from right field to left, while shortstop Cam Shepherd has the talent to bounce back from a disappointing offensive year. Second baseman LJ Talley, meanwhile, got off to a slow start, but finished the season strong and was one the Bulldogs’ more dependable hitters in postseason play.
Another name to watch is redshirt sophomore Riley King. Injuries got King’s Bulldog career off to a slow start, but the Lawrenceville native batted over .400 this fall. Stricklin sees the versatile player as capable of playing a number of positions for the Bulldogs.
Stricklin said he expects King to start the season in right field, with Tucker Maxwell the early favorite for center. But keep an eye on C.J. Smith and freshman Randon Jernigan (41 steals as a senior at Glynn Academy).
Patrick Sullivan, who hasn’t hit much in limited action, takes over at first base for Adam Sasser at first base.
There are some newcomers to watch.
Freshman catcher/DH Shane Marshall had an impressive fall. The 6-4, 213-pounder hit four home runs in the fall and Stricklin sees the Florida native as a future major league player.
Joining Jernigan as newcomers to watch include outfielder Kaden Fowler (.397-12-67 at El Dorado CC) and grad transfer John Cable (.339-3-37 at University of New Orleans).
PROJECTED PITCHING
SP Emerson Hancock (6-4, 5.10)
SP Cole Wilcox (9-2, 1.59 ERA with 95 Ks in 65.2 innings at Heritage High)
SP Ryan Webb (1-5, 4.50
SP Tony Locey (7-2, 4.28)
SP Will Proctor (3-2, 2.42)
SP C.J. Smith (1-2, 2.48)
RP Zac Kristofak (4-2, 3.83, 4 saves)
RP Aaron Schunk (2-2, 3.00, 8 saves)
RP Adam Goodman (0-1, 3.00)
RP Tim Elliott (1-0, 3.86)
RP Jack Gowen (7-1, 1.29 ERA with 114 Ks in 75.2 innings at Charlton County High)
RP Tucker Bradley (did not pitch in 2018)
Don’t let the numbers fool you. Sophomore righty Emerson Hancock could have as much talent as any pitcher in the SEC. A four-pitch hurler who tops out at 96 mph, Hancock has added 15 pounds of muscle since the end of last season and figures to be the mainstay of the Bulldogs’ staff.
Freshman Cole Wilcox may not be far behind. At 6-5 and 235 pounds, Wilcox had first-round talent as a senior at Heritage High, but told teams he intended to sign with Georgia. That’s good news for the Bulldogs. Wilcox gives the Bulldogs a pitcher who uses a top-end fastball (96-97 mph) to go along with an excellent curve.
Meanwhile, junior right-hander Tony Locey and junior lefty Ryan Webb are two of Georgia’s toughest competitors on the mound and bring two years of good experience for Georgia, which fashioned a team ERA of 3.97 and averaged almost a strikeout per inning (532 in 539.2 innings).
Power arms won’t be a problem.
According to Stricklin, nine pitchers on his staff currently throw harder than 92 mph, giving him more power arms than he’s had in his career as a head coach.
The bullpen will be anchored by Zac Kristofak and Aaron Schunk, who is expected to once again double as the team’s closer and starting third baseman. Tucker Bradley, who pitched as a freshman, will get back on the mound this spring and be used a left-handed setup reliever.
STRENGTHS
Although it remains to be seen how much power the team will ultimately hit for, contact should not be an issue for the Bulldogs, who boast a veteran lineup that should have no trouble scoring runs. Defensively, Georgia set a school record for fielding percentage at .979. And with what looks to be a solid pitching staff, the Bulldogs have the experience and the tools to get back to the postseason for a second-straight year.
CONCERNS
There don’t appear to be a ton, but if you had to pick one, it would be the amount of power the team is able to provide. Again, Stricklin doesn’t believe that will be an issue, but it will be interesting to see how the Bulldogs replace the power provided by Keegan McGovern and Michael Curry.
Five Questions with Scott Stricklin
UGASports: What kind of taste did it leave, being eliminated in the Athens Regional by Duke?
Stricklin: I was really encouraged by the way our guys handled it. The day after the Duke games, I was obviously very upset and didn’t get much sleep. I was ticked off coming back to the field, and I didn’t know how our players would take it. I kind of thought our players would come in like, "Hey Coach, we had a great year, let’s build on the momentum and even be happy about the year." But man, every single guy who came in to meet with us individually was upset, and that made me feel really good about our team. They weren’t satisfied with just having a good year, and I think that’s what we had.
A great year is getting to a Super Regional. A phenomenal year is getting to Omaha, and I think that season has set us up for success because the postseason is different than anything. Getting there with that group, having a ton of guys back, I think that experience is going to help us take the next step.
UGASports: How did the team handle the situation with Adam Sasser after his racist comments and his ultimate dismissal from the team?
It was tough. It was certainly a tough situation to go through for everybody. I’m proud of our guys. They handled it the best you can, the best you can expect. Adam is still a part of us. We still communicate with him, we’re trying to help him move on, recover from this, and learn from this. I think at the end of the day, the silver lining here is he has learned from this, he’s going to continue to get better, and so are our players.
Our guys handled it. It was a tough time for all of us, but they took care of their business. They had to grow up and handle it like adults through a difficult time, but we’re ready, we’re excited to get at it this spring.
UGASports: Have you ever gone through anything that resembled that before?
No, never. There’s no playbook for that. It’s tough. It’s been tough personally, it’s been tough professionally. But we’ve got kids on this team who are resilient, they work hard, and they’ve continued to move forward. We’re ready to go.
UGASports: What can you say about Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox?
The last game in the Red and Black (World Series), it was Emerson vs Cole. For three innings, it was like watching fireworks go off. They’re very good friends, but really competitive and they’ve pushed each other. They’re guys where if one of them strikes out eight, the other wants to strike out nine.
It’s really fun to watch those guys. Both had their ups and downs early in the fall, but the most encouraging thing for me on a really positive note. It was 95-97 out of both, with 88 mph sliders. They competed, and it gave our guys a jolt. It’s exciting to watch guys with that kind of stuff. Tony Locey the night before was 95-96. You watch Webb, Smith, Proctor and what they’re doing--they’ve got a little swagger right now.
UGASports: I hear Riley King had a great fall.
He’s a fun guy to talk about. He got redshirted his freshman year; just wasn’t ready. Last year, he had an elbow injury in the fall and got only 8-10 at-bats, but he showed up every day early, he stayed every day late, and had a really successful summer in Macon. (Volunteer coach Mitch) Gaspard comes in and says, who the heck is that guy? He’s just stood out. He hit over .400 in the fall and he’s going to play somewhere. He’s going to be in the lineup. He’s that good.