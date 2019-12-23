1. RB Zachary Evans will end up in the Georgia recruiting class.

Zachary Evans (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. There are many rumors that Evans, the enigmatic five-star running back from Texas, has secretly signed with Georgia. Whether that’s true or not, it appears he will announce for Georgia in January at the Under Armour Game. LSU and Alabama were involved, but word is they backed off and I’m not sure what happened with Texas A&M. So, UGA will add Evans to five-star Kendall Milton and have a great 1-2 punch. Gorney’s take: FACT. When it comes to news on Evans, there always needs to be some hesitation because there are so many rumors about his recruitment it’s hard to keep up. But it looks like over the weekend there were some significant rumblings that the Bulldogs are the team to beat. I still wouldn’t be surprised to see him at Texas A&M, but I don’t think LSU or Alabama are much in play any longer.

2. Clemson will remain No 1 in February.

Dabo Swinney (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is hard to predict because it’s so far away, but I have a hard time picturing anyone pushing past Clemson even if Georgia loads up on five-stars. It will be close, but in the end Clemson will hold on to the recruiting title with a great class. Gorney’s take: FICTION. The team to watch here is Georgia as the Bulldogs can shoot up the team recruiting rankings quickly. I’d still have to crunch the numbers, but if they get Evans, Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington, that would mean Georgia has just as many five-stars and just as many four-stars as Clemson and then there could be a surprise thrown in there as well. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see the Tigers finish No. 1, but Georgia could steal it late.

3. Trevor Lawrence is a better pro prospect than Justin Fields.