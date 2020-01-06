National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Georgia should be happiest with the commitments from the two all-star games.

Kelee Ringo

Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s close as other programs such as Oregon, Arizona State, Florida and others added key commitments at the all star games but Georgia added tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Kelee Ringo, who are both currently five-stars. Both are still a bit raw but have high ceilings and will be key to the Bulldogs run towards the SEC title down the road. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Georgia did an excellent job in getting Ringo and Washington. But Georgia always recruits really well. I’m picking Arizona State here. The Sun Devils landed four-star Lavon Bunkley-Shelton at the All-American Bowl and Folsom, Calif., teammates Daniyel Ngata and Elijhah Badger picked ASU at Under Armour. Those are three elite California prospects heading to the Sun Devils and that’s huge.

2. USC recruiting is improving.

Gary Bryant

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Yes, the Trojans landed Gary Bryant and he’s a big-time playmaker on offense, but this class in 2020 is still very weak and lacks a ton of depth. The loss in the bowl game won’t help and don’t give me any excuses about recruiting infrastructure and all of that. This all has to do with Clay Helton and his shaky future. Gorney’s take: FICTION. This is how bad it is for USC’s recruiting class: Even with Bryant’s commitment, the Trojans are still dead last in the Pac-12 rankings. Getting Bryant was important because he’s a talented playmaking receiver but Oregon, Washington and others are dominating the conference in recruiting and USC is falling behind. Almost all the elite players in Southern California are leaving the state to play college football and I don’t know if Helton can change that heading into the 2021 class.

3. Colorado got the sleeper commit of the two all-star games.

Jason Harris (Rivals.com)