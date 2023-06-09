Last week, we spent time digging into the very latest on the recruiting front in the state of Florida. Now, we expand to the part of SEC and ACC country responsible for all of the national titles over the last decade, specifically the programs responsible for seven of the last eight crowns in Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Blayne Gilmer of UGASports.com, Brandon Howard of TideIllustrated.com and Paul Strelow from TigerIllustrated.com offer up recruiting opinions on the trio of champion programs.

1. Georgia will not only finish with a top-five recruiting class, but it will be the best offensive class since Kirby Smart took over in Athens.

Dylan Raiola

*****

2. Alabama will hold off Auburn and others for coveted wide receiver commitments Perry Thompson (2024) and Ryan Williams (2025).

Howard: FACT. Thompson has entertained multiple schools but the main two standouts have been Auburn and Tennessee mainly due to what they’re willing to provide from an NIL standpoint. Thompson has always held Alabama in high regard with the Tide being his first love, but there was some confusion as to whether they “valued” him the same way as the other programs. After his official visit this past weekend it seems that Alabama sold the right position and could hang on through the whole process. That said, he will still visit Auburn to see what they do. As things stand today, look for Perry to remain committed to Alabama. Ryan Williams several months ago said he wanted more offers and wanted to enjoy the process Now that’s he’s doing it, it’s creating quite the stir but if you notice several 'Bama commits are seemingly “locked in” like a Jaylen Mbakwe or even Sterling Dixon, who both have taken visits while still remaining firm commits. Williams will entertain other schools, especially with the nickname “Hollywood,” expect there to be some fireworks with the five-star WR. Right now, I would still have Williams in the class for Bama but with any 2025, things can change in the snap of a finger. Garcia: FICTION. Here we go. Elite recruiting has a give and take and these two talented wide receivers probably have a combined half-dozen other programs feeling like a change of heart is at least possible at this point. For Thompson, there are some six months left in the race before he officially ends the process in December, with Auburn as the clear top threat as things currently stand. He continues to visit the Plains, where up-and-coming wide receiver coach Marcus Davis has kept the program heavily involved. Speaking of Davis, he should have even more time to work on Williams, who is just a rising-junior, and also an Auburn legacy recruit. That matters, as does the somewhat neutral geography behind Williams' location in south Alabama. Both Iron Bowl programs aren't very close to home, where programs like LSU and Florida State each have their own segments of local fans. The reigning Mr. Football also has Georgia after his signature, and as the first question in this feature suggests, Smart's program is no longer to be overlooked when it comes to offensive talent acquisition. The visits should tell Tide fans to worry about Thompson more than Williams, though the time in between now and the true end of the process is a lot longer for the latter, opening up another box of worry. Alabama has lost out on commitments before and it will happen again, but these will be close to call all the way through their respective cycles.

*****

3. Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class will be the one that gets the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff.

Sammy Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)