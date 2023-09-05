Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, Jed May of UGASports.com, Richie Schnyderite of HappyValleyInsider.com and Charles Fishbein of TheOsceola.com tackle three topics and determine where they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. GEORGIA IS STILL THE FAVORITE FOR CHRIS COLE'S COMMITMENT.

Chris Cole (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FACT. Georgia has been the team to beat for months and it seems like that’s still the case for Chris Cole. The Rivals250 linebacker from Virginia has shown a lot of interest in USC and Tennessee as well and his visits to both schools left a lasting impression but Georgia appears to have a large enough lead to overcome any momentum either school gained. Cole and the Georgia coaching staff, players, and current commits have developed some very strong bonds with Cole and that should be enough to land his commitment on Sunday. May's take: FACT. Tennessee and USC are certainly making things difficult on the Bulldogs. But at the end of the day, Georgia still sits in a good spot. The Bulldogs have been building a strong relationship with Cole since the spring and have plenty of development to sell. On top of that, they have another Virginian inside linebacker committed in Kristopher Jones. If I had to pick right now, I’m sticking with Georgia.

2. THERE ARE AT LEAST TWO MORE 2025 FOUR-STARS IN NEW JERSEY.

Renick Dorilas (Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FACT. The 2025 crop of talent in the Garden State has a nice mix of high-end talent and quality depth. Penn State commit Jaelyne Matthews sits atop the state rankings and landed at No. 77 in the most recent update to the Rivals250. Linebacker DJ McClary, wide receiver Quincy Porter, running back John Forster, cornerback Jahmir Joseph and linebacker Kamar Archie also found themselves in the national rankings. Six four-star prospects at this point in the evaluation process is nothing to sneeze at but there are a few more potential four-stars to keep an eye on. Three-stars Renick Dorilas, Cameron Miller and Cameron Smith are all listed as athletes but each have a lot to offer in the secondary. Also listed as an athlete, De'Zie Jones has outstanding speed and continues to turn heads with the ball in his hands. Receiver Michael Thomas III has the traits to impress any college coach and those tools could make him a force on the field this season. Schyderite's take: FACT. New Jersey has a couple of top targets that could move to the ranks so I’m going fact here. Obviously Jaelyne Matthews is the top prospect for now, but NJ is rather stacked with Jahmir Joseph, DJ McClary, Michael Thomas, Cam Miller, Renick Dorilas and several others. I think overall this will be one of NJ’s strongest classes ever.

3. FLORIDA STATE WILL WIN THE ACC IN RECRUITING AND ON THE FIELD.

Trey Benson (© Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK)