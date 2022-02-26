Fact or Fiction: The top CBs will sign with Georgia or Alabama

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and Ryan Wright along with Jon McNamara from BadgerBlitz.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



1. Four of the top five cornerbacks will end up at either Alabama or Georgia.

Cormani McClain (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Four-star Jahlil Hurley is already off the board as the Florence, Ala., standout committed to the Crimson Tide recently so that leaves four more. Alabama looks to be in good shape with five-star Cormani McClain, the top corner in the 2023 class, although his list remains fluid and it’s still tough to get a read on him. It looks like Georgia could have the edge for No. 2 cornerback AJ Harris and I wouldn’t count the Bulldogs or Crimson Tide out for No. 4 corner Tony Mitchell with Georgia possibly having the slight lead there as well. The only one in the top-five who probably is leaning elsewhere is Arlington (Texas) Martin’s Javien Toviano, who has Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and others on the list. So after scanning the top five, I’d say it’s more than likely four of them will end up at one of those two SEC powers. Wright’s take: FICTION. From the outward appearance, this could easily come to pass. But one would have to think Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma will do everything possible to keep Javien Toviano in that neck of the woods taking one off the board. Jahlil Hurley is already committed to Alabama; so down to three. Alabama or Georgia could land Cormani McClain, but Florida and Miami may have a say in this too. Could Ohio State steal AJ Harris away? The one wild card who seems open for now is Tony Mitchell. Alabama and Georgia are in the mix, but so is Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn. A gut feeling, one or two programs sneak in landing two of the top-five prospects.

*****

2. Wisconsin is a serious contender for four-star LB Tackett Curtis - and might even be one of the front-runners.

Tackett Curtis (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Not only is Wisconsin a serious contender for the four-star linebacker from Many, La., but he’s already been there and will return and the Badgers seem to be in very strong shape to land his commitment. There are other top teams and Trackett Curtis still likes a lot of programs but there is a lot going for Wisconsin here. Curtis loves the coaching staff in Madison, how linebackers are developed in that defense and some of his other front-runners are not close to home as well so location does not seem to be a factor. Wisconsin should be a major contender until the end. McNamara’s take: FACT. Tackett Curtis, the No. 4 outside linebacker in the country, is arguably Wisconsin's top priority in the 2023 class, regardless of position. The four-star talent has already visited Madison twice - once in the summer and once for a game at Camp Randall this fall - and a return trip is currently on the calendar for April 2. UW's wildcard is position coach and lead recruiter Bobby April, who has already made a handful of trips to Louisiana and has a strong relationship with Curtis and the people involved in his recruitment. During the evaluation period this winter, the Badgers also sent coordinator Jim Leonhard and head coach Paul Chryst to Many High School, further highlighting UW's effort in his recruitment. This summer, Wisconsin will almost certainly get Curtis on campus again for an official visit, and I expect the Badgers to be in the race for his commitment until the very end.

*****

3. Samson Okunlola is the most underrated offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

Samson Okunlola (Rivals.com)