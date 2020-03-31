Farrell’s take: FACT. This is a controversial subject as many in the SEC, aside from Georgia fans, are questioning the ability of the Wake Forest transfer. Why? Because he played in the ACC and struggled against some talented opponents like Clemson. But trust me on this one — Newman has a ton of talent and he will bring more to the table for the Georgia offense than Jake Fromm did.

I’m not sure if he will have as much success as Fromm as the team needs to replace so many elite players, especially along the offensive line, but I have no doubt he will be a difference maker.

Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m not one to be in the Rip Jake Fromm Camp but Jamie Newman is an upgrade because he’s more athletic and versatile and he has a stronger arm so Georgia’s offense will be more dynamic with Newman in charge. Plus, Georgia’s receiving corps should be much better heading into this season so the Bulldogs could be more threatening down the field.

The offensive line has some holes to fill and losing D’Andre Swift hurts but Georgia has quality replacements across the board and the offense should be fine. The Bulldogs averaged nearly 31 points per game last season so things were not bad but they’ll score more under the Wake Forest transfer.

