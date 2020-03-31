Fact or Fiction: Quay Davis will re-commit to Texas
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1) Jamie Newman will be the real deal at UGA.
Farrell’s take: FACT. This is a controversial subject as many in the SEC, aside from Georgia fans, are questioning the ability of the Wake Forest transfer. Why? Because he played in the ACC and struggled against some talented opponents like Clemson. But trust me on this one — Newman has a ton of talent and he will bring more to the table for the Georgia offense than Jake Fromm did.
I’m not sure if he will have as much success as Fromm as the team needs to replace so many elite players, especially along the offensive line, but I have no doubt he will be a difference maker.
Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m not one to be in the Rip Jake Fromm Camp but Jamie Newman is an upgrade because he’s more athletic and versatile and he has a stronger arm so Georgia’s offense will be more dynamic with Newman in charge. Plus, Georgia’s receiving corps should be much better heading into this season so the Bulldogs could be more threatening down the field.
The offensive line has some holes to fill and losing D’Andre Swift hurts but Georgia has quality replacements across the board and the offense should be fine. The Bulldogs averaged nearly 31 points per game last season so things were not bad but they’ll score more under the Wake Forest transfer.
2) WR Quay Davis will re-commit to Texas eventually.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Quay Davis just came out with his top six of Florida, USC, Texas, SMU, Oklahoma State and LSU but let’s be real here. The talented wide receiver will eventually re-commit to Texas and end up as a difference-maker for the Longhorns. Many think this is already a done deal and so do I.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Davis has a top six to focus on and LSU might be a big-time threat especially if the offense this season looks like it did under Joe Burrow but I have a hard time believing he ends up anywhere but Texas. He has already been committed there and he has a special bond with the Longhorns so over time as he researches every school and sees what’s best for him, he lands back at Texas. There is one caveat: If Tom Herman is out after another disappointing season then all bets are off but if Herman stays, then Davis goes to Austin.
3) OL Bryce Foster is a lean to Oklahoma.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Texas A&M and others are still very much in the mix here but the tide has turned a bit and the five-star guard is now a strong lean to the Sooners. The recent OL tradition and a great offensive line coach in Bill Bedenbaugh are key to this decision. It may be a long way away but right now I like the Sooners.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Oklahoma has had Bryce Foster on campus twice in as many months and the feeling is that the Sooners are distancing themselves in his recruitment but I keep coming back to Texas A&M as the team to beat over the long term. The five-star offensive guard is an Aggie legacy and he lives about an hour from the Texas A&M campus. Oklahoma has caught his attention for now but over time those two factors play a big role for Texas A&M. If the Aggies cannot land him, then it’s a big problem for coach Jimbo Fisher and his recruiting efforts.
