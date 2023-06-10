Fact or Fiction: Michigan will have the best OL haul in the country
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith, Blayne Gilmer of UGASports.com, Parker Thune of OUInsider.com and Josh Henschke of Maizeandbluereview.com tackle three topics and determind whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.
1. Georgia is a clear leader for Ryan Wingo.
Gilmer: FICTION. Georgia is at the very top of this recruitment, but calling it a clear leader would be a mischaracterization in my opinion. In talking with Wingo and those close to him and the recruitment itself after the official visit to Athens, it is clear that the five-star receiver has an affinity for the back-to-back national champions. Wingo wants to take his time with his decision and other SEC schools like Tennessee and Missouri are specifically major factors here. Wingo will also take visits to Michigan and Texas. A lot of meat left on the bone. No clear leader in this one.
Smith: FICTION. Georgia is on an incredible roll right now and it feels like Kirby Smart has been taking everyone he wants. The team covets the five-star Wingo but there is work to be done here. Wingo didn’t really have a favorite heading into June despite being one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the Midwest. That means we could be in for some twists and turns in this recruitment that could go to signing day. The Bulldogs are in the top group that he's visiting this month but they aren’t the clear leader right now. I do see him in the SEC when the ink is dry.
2. Oklahoma will land three players from the Midwest in the 2024 cycle.
Thune: FACT. Oklahoma has the inside track to score a trio of Midwestern studs in three-star OL Grant Brix (Iowa), three-star ATH Michael Boganowski (Kansas) and four-star edge Jayshawn Ross (Missouri). Moreover, if the Sooners start pushing again for Nebraskan wideout Isaiah McMorris, they’ll be tough to deny in that race. And of course, Williams Nwaneri is perhaps the most high-profile Midwest recruit that Oklahoma is pursuing. Throw in three-star Kansan OL Kaedin Massey, who takes an official to Oklahoma next weekend, and the Sooners should easily be able to bat .500 with their 2024 targets in the Midwest.
Smith: FACT. It’s surprising that Oklahoma doesn’t already have a Midwest native on the commitment list already. The team signed four in the 2023 class and two in the 2022 cycle so three is a good number here. There is a lot of focus (rightfully so) on the Sooners' pursuit of the Midwest’s best player, Williams Nwaneri. He’s critical to the Sooners pushing up the national rankings list.
But barring something weird happening they should close the deal with Brix, Boganowski and Ross. McMorris and Massey could easily end up in Norman if they have spots in the class.
3. Michigan will have the best offensive line haul in the country.
Henschke: FACT. Even numbers aside, I think Michigan flexed its muscles in the 2024 class and has reeled in a very good class so far, and the Wolverines don’t appear to be done just yet. Blake Frazier is one of the top linemen in the class and will highlight this impressive haul for the Wolverines. By the time this cycle is over, they should be considered one of the top offensive line hauls in 2024.
Smith: FICTION. I do think that Michigan will hold off Ohio State and Penn State for the best offensive line haul in the Big Ten this cycle. That will be no easy feat and it’s no surprise that each program is loading up in the trenches.
However, I do not think the Wolverines will end up with the best haul in the country. Georgia only has two offensive line commits in the class right now. Marcus Harrison and Malachi Toliver are a pair of high-end three-star prospects. But there is a lot left out for the offensive line coach Stacy Searels to close. Casey Poe, Marques Easley and Daniel Calhoun have already visited Athens this month for official visits. Fletcher Westphal is on campus this weekend and Brandon Baker will head down South later this month.
I like Georgia to edge out Michigan and the other schools from the Big Ten once we get to signing day.
