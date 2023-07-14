1. Georgia will hold off all contenders for the No. 1 recruiting class of 2024.

Five-star Ohio State commit Peyton Woodyard

Garcia Jr.: FACT. Georgia has secured its offensive line group most recently, and now it has its sights set on the defense with KJ Bolden, Williams Nwanery and certainly Justin Williams all very much in the crosshairs – with each expected to make a decision sometime soon. The gap that will create may push the conversation more toward challenging 2022 Texas A&M than wondering if Ohio State, Florida or anyone else can catch the Bulldogs in the 2024 cycle. The scary part is that programs like Georgia often have a chance to pile on elites late in the game as the season, transfer portal and coaching carousel create decommitments elsewhere. Gilmer: FACT. Georgia has a strong core in this that has led to an early lead in the rankings. The Bulldogs have an opportunity to add multiple five-stars within the next month as they are finalists for Williams, Bolden and Nwaneri. Nate Frazier could also very likely end up in Georgia’s class. The Dawgs will finish strong and secure the No. 1 class in 2024. GEORGIA'S 2024 COMMITMENT LIST

*****

2. Ohio State will vault Georgia for the top recruiting class.

Five-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Garcia's take: FICTION. This one feels close. The numbers game of course plays a major part in the team recruiting rankings. That, along with Georgia's ceiling for more five-star recruits, won't be an easy hill to climb, but Ohio State does have some head-to-head battles still in play against the Bulldogs for at least a pair of Peach State elites in KJ Bolden and Eddrick Houston. Dylan Stewart, another five-star, has both programs among his top schools, with a commitment potentially coming down the pike sooner rather than later. Ohio State already has Georgia edged in the quality-per-pledge aspect, but stacking some head-to-head wins over Georgia while holding on to the likes of No. 1 wide receiver Jeremiah Smith could make this race that much more interesting into the fall. The season playing out will then have its own impact on some of the final signatures coming for either program late in the game. Birmingham's take: FACT. Rivals only takes into consideration the top 20 players in any given program’s recruiting class and right now the Buckeyes have the country’s best recruiting class according to per-player-average metrics. While Ohio State still trails Georgia in the national rankings by a significant margin because the Bulldogs have eight more players in their class, that will tighten up as the Buckeyes add to their class from here. There are a number of top-of-the-board players still on the market and Ohio State is in great position to land at least three more five-star players. Ohio State has finished second in the rankings a handful of times in the last 20 years but hasn’t been able to get over the SEC hump. This could be the year it happens. OHIO STATE'S 2024 COMMITMENT LIST

*****

3. Florida will overtake Georgia in the SEC and finish with the top class in the country.

Five-star Florida commit Myles Graham (Rivals.com)