Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman is joined by national recruiting director Adam Gorney, national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson and Jed May of UGASports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Missouri is fading with tight end Chase Loftin

1. Lamar Brown, the No. 1 DT in the Rivals250 for 2026, is best suited to play on the defensive line.

Lamar Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney: FACT. There is no question Lamar Brown is also an elite offensive lineman as he dominated at right tackle in his sophomore season but his long-term future is probably at defensive tackle – where he's also great. The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout was impressive coming off the edge at Texas A&M's camp recently but Brown is best inside where he can use his speed and power to his advantage, shed double teams and then get after the ball carrier whether that's the quarterback or running back. At the high school level, he's a great offensive tackle but would probably move inside in college and beyond. At defensive tackle, he's elite. Spiegelman: FICTION. Having seen Brown live in action on a handful of occasions already as an underclassman, his ceiling is through the roof on the other side of the ball. As a freshman at Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab, a Big 12 assistant viewed Brown on par with the then-upcoming seniors he was planning to sign. After working out at Texas A&M earlier this month, a source in College Station made a compelling case for the high four-star defensive lineman as the top prospect in the country. I’m in no position to argue against veteran college coaches, but at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Brown has always had a fantastic blend of size and athleticism that’s allowed him to dominate on offense and defense. Playing tackle at the prep level, he’s asked to block in space and shows the ability to reach multiple levels of the defense. Brown is explosive, powerful and exceptionally fleet-of-foot as well, strong traits that translate well to the offensive line. He has a case as the top-ranked DT or interior OL.

2. Oklahoma QB commit Kevin Sperry will finish as the top QB in the state of Texas for the 2025 class.

Kevin Sperry

Levinson: FICTION. Kevin Sperry has a chance to have a monster senior season, especially now that he is at Denton Guyer. And he is certainly going to maintain his status in the Rivals250, but I see it to be too tall of a task to rise to being the top quarterback in the state. There are currently two signal callers ahead of him in Keelon Russell and Ty Hawkins. There is certainly a discussion to be had between Sperry and Hawkins, who are separated by just six spots in the Rivals250. But looking at Russell, who recently rose nearly 200 spots up to No. 47, you would be asking for either Sperry to show he is a near five-star talent or for Russell to implode on his ranking and the offseason he has had. I don't feel either of those are likely to happen as of right now. This is not a slight to the longtime Sooners commit, but a praise of Russell's abilities. Spiegelman: FICTION. Sperry had a stellar junior campaign at Carl Albert (Okla.) High School last fall and the Oklahoma verbal has been lights out at multiple offseason events thus far, including the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas and the Elite 11 regionals. Sperry has already climbed into the Rivals250 and could continue to ascend at Denton (Texas) Guyer as a senior with the weapons around him on offense. However, with two other Texas-based QBs, Keelon Russell and Ty Hawkins, also in the mix, it’s hard not to take the field here. Russell has two state championships on his resume and also thrived at the Elite 11 regional. He has been leading one of the state’s most explosive offenses the past two years, and his third year at the helm is shaping up to be his best. Hawkins has been extremely productive the past two seasons as well and is one of the most polished offensive triggermen in Texas. This should be a fun three-way battle to track over the season.

3. Georgia is the front-runner for Rivals250 OL Dontrell Glover, a one-time Alabama commit, after his official visit to Athens.

Dontrell Glover