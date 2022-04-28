Fact or Fiction: Gators will load up with three Florida O-linemen

1. The Gators will land Bryce Lovett, Knijeah Harris and Payton Kirkland.

Bryce Lovett (Rivals.com)

Wright's take: FICTION. I believe Bryce Lovett is a lock, but I am unsure about Knijeah Harris and Payton Kirkland. On April 11, Harris put out a top schools list of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. The Gators and Aggies have hosted Harris since his announcement. Florida is in the running but may not be able to close the deal. Kirkland has visited Florida so many times he may have keys to the joint. But he still continues to explore his options, visiting Michigan State, Miami and Oklahoma. I can see Kirkland signing with the Gators if Miami doesn’t snatch him away first. Higdon's take: FACT. The Florida Gators need a few good men at the offensive line position. Coach Billy Napier has put such a high premium on the position he hired not one, but two offensive line coaches: Darnell Stapleton and Rob Sale. Florida is actively recruiting over 20 big-time offensive linemen, three of which are from Florida: Lovett, Harris and Kirkland. Harris announces on May 7, Kirkland on July 23. Lovett has not set his announcement date yet, but could be close. All three players are currently in our RedZone based on positive information from various sources I speak with. I love the way things are trending with all three players and believe the Gators will sign all three when it's said and done.

*****

2. Miami area DB Daniel Harris is an elite three-star that would be a difference maker for Georgia in the 2023 class.

Wright's take: FACT. Harris is a terrific talent and has been on the hot track with the Bulldogs since his offer on Feb. 22. Georgia got Harris on campus on April 10, and by all accounts the visit was very successful. A wild card in landing him might be older brother Donell Harris Jr., a sophomore defensive lineman for Texas A&M. Wherever Harris goes, he will be an impact recruit. May's take: FACT. Harris is a player that seems primed for a bump in the next Rivals250. He’s got great size for a corner, standing at 6-foot-2. That’s just one of the attributes that has Georgia in hot pursuit. Harris’ relationship with position coach Fran Brown dates back over a year to Brown’s days at Rutgers. The Bulldogs currently sit in a great spot for Harris, who would be a welcome addition to a secondary class that already features Marcus Washington and Justyn Rhett.

*****

3. Alabama will land two 2023 prospects ranked in the top 10 of Florida's state rankings.

Malik Bryant (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)