1. Florida State losing commitments is a big deal.

KeyShawn Spencer (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The Seminoles have lost a 2021 prospect in KeyShawn Spencer and a 2022 prospect in Melvin Jordan recently, but to me it’s not a big deal. Both are talented players but both also committed to Willie Taggart and want to look around and explore their options. That’s fine and new coach Mike Norvell will re-assess each position as well and could land better prospects down the line or draw these guys back in. Don’t worry Noles fans. Gorney’s take: FACT. Norvell is going to be fine and if Florida State can show even marginal signs of improvement this season, recruiting will go well, but these two de-commitments have to be pretty worrisome.

Jordan is a top 2022 linebacker who could have been the anchor to the early start of that recruiting class and Spencer had said all along that FSU was his dream school. Both have been on campus and have talked with Norvell, so why de-commit at this point? The best thing that could have happened to Norvell is the mess of Taggart’s short reign in Tallahassee because any cohesion and signs of life will be welcomed by recruits, but starting out with two de-commits is not a great first step. STING FACTOR: How much does Spencer's decommitment hurt FSU?

*****

2. Georgia should be considered a national title contender.

George Pickens (John Amis / AP)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Most of the talk about the national title next year surrounds Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama, but Georgia and some others should very much be in the discussion. But wait, didn’t they lose almost their entire OL and have to replace Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift? Yes but there is so much young talent on this roster that it’s plug and play at this point.

Florida will be tough to beat in the SEC East, but let’s not discount the Dawgs because of what they lost. Transfer Jamie Newman is a great talent and the Bulldogs will be just fine. And yes they will be in the discussion for the playoff and the national title. Gorney’s take: FACT. Fromm was a solid quarterback who put up good numbers and won a lot of games but I actually think Newman could be an upgrade to move the offense faster, stretch the field with receivers more, keep defenses honest about the potent running attack and don’t forget: Newman led Wake Forest in rushing attempts and TDs last season. He’s going to bring an added threat to Georgia’s offense that didn’t exist in recent years. The receivers will be better and the offense will score more points. The Bulldogs’ defense is always going to be good, so if Georgia can put some points on the board, absolutely it’s a national title contender. After three straight recruiting titles, Georgia should be in the national title discussion.



*****

3. Tua Tagovailoa should be a top five pick.