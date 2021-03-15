UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Brian Kelly can win a national title at Notre Dame

In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. Brian Kelly can win a national title at Notre Dame.

FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION

I went on BlueAndGold.com and hit the Rockne’s Roundtable to see if Notre Dame fans agreed with me and it was mostly split. Some say no because the playoff system makes it harder, while others say a title is possible with elite QB play. I don't think Brian Kelly can lead the Irish to a title simply because there are just so many hurdles to jump when it comes to academics and how the program's TV advantage has largely been neutralized. When Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State can sign anyone they want and Notre Dame has to pick and choose based on academics, it’s just not in the cards.

2. Alabama will not have a losing season for another decade.

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT

You can’t go and ask Alabama fans this question nor can you ask anyone else with a current shot of wining the title because they will all say the Crimson Tide regime will fall sooner than later. So I went to The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral.com as South Carolina begins a rebuild. The answer was split as many said Nick Saban won’t coach for another decade and the new coach will be under so much pressure that things could tailspin. But to me, there’s no way this happens. Even if Saban steps down in four or five years, picturing Alabama at 5-7 just doesn’t seem right. The way things are rolling, I could probably put on a headset and win seven games in Tuscaloosa.

3. This is the year Kirby Smart has to win the national title.

Kirby Smart (USA Today Sports Images)

FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT