UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Brian Kelly can win a national title at Notre Dame

Fact or Fiction: Brian Kelly can win a national title at Notre Dame
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
*****
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Jaheim Singletary could be the No. 1 CB
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. Brian Kelly can win a national title at Notre Dame.
FARRELL'S TAKE: FICTION
I went on BlueAndGold.com and hit the Rockne’s Roundtable to see if Notre Dame fans agreed with me and it was mostly split. Some say no because the playoff system makes it harder, while others say a title is possible with elite QB play.
I don't think Brian Kelly can lead the Irish to a title simply because there are just so many hurdles to jump when it comes to academics and how the program's TV advantage has largely been neutralized. When Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State can sign anyone they want and Notre Dame has to pick and choose based on academics, it’s just not in the cards.
*****
2. Alabama will not have a losing season for another decade.
FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT
You can’t go and ask Alabama fans this question nor can you ask anyone else with a current shot of wining the title because they will all say the Crimson Tide regime will fall sooner than later. So I went to The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral.com as South Carolina begins a rebuild. The answer was split as many said Nick Saban won’t coach for another decade and the new coach will be under so much pressure that things could tailspin.
But to me, there’s no way this happens. Even if Saban steps down in four or five years, picturing Alabama at 5-7 just doesn’t seem right. The way things are rolling, I could probably put on a headset and win seven games in Tuscaloosa.
*****
3. This is the year Kirby Smart has to win the national title.
FARRELL'S TAKE: FACT
It’s not do-or-die. Kirby Smart's job isn't on the line, but this is the year for him to win it all. With Alabama re-loading at many positions, Florida losing a ton of offense and Texas A&M breaking in a new quarterback, it’s time for the JT Daniels-led offense to come alive and lead a strong defense to the SEC and national title.
I went on our UGASports.com message board UGASports Vault and took the temperature of the Georgia fans there and the word “has” was the key to most of them. They want to see UGA take a next step this season and make the playoff and push for the national title but the way Smart recruits they feel there will be many years they can make a run. But to me this is the year that is wide open so I say fact.