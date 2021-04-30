 UGASports - Extra-inning heartbreak
Extra-inning heartbreak

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor
Twice, Georgia had extra-inning answers for Auburn Friday night at Foley Field. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs needed three.

As a result, Georgia dropped a 10-6 decision in 14 innings, after coming back in the previous two innings to tie the game.

“Both teams pretty much exhausted their bullpen to try and win this game and when you don’t, it stings a little bit extra,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Now we’ve got to look to see what we’re going to do with the pitching. We’ll figure it out, but this was a tough one to lose.”

Down by two after Auburn grabbed a two-run lead on a two-out single in the top of the 12th by Ryan Bliss, the Bulldogs were down to their final two outs when Ben Anderson stepped to the plate.

It’s been a difficult year for Anderson, who came into the game hitting a mere .197 with just two home runs before blasted a no-doubt home run to send the game into 13th tied.

The Tigers (18-21, 4-16) would regain the lead, but once again the Bulldogs answered, getting a sacrifice fly by Riley King to tie the score at 6.

Auburn, however, would provide a knockout blow in the 14th, first scoring on an RBI double by Ryan Dyal before homers by Bliss and Rankin Woley plated four off of Darryn Pasqu (2-3) to ice the game.

Auburn struck first for a pair of runs in the off Jonathan Cannon, but Georgia answered right back in the inning’s bottom half to tie the game.

Sacrifice flies by Connor Tate and Corey Collins accounted for the Bulldog runs.

The score would stay like that until the fifth when Dyal led off with a solo home run to right, his first of the year.

A solo home by Connor Tate tied the game in the sixth.

Both teams would have their chances for more.

In the eighth, Auburn had runners at first and third with one out, before reliever Jaden Woods struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

In the 10th, Georgia put the first two runners on base. But after a failed bunt attempt by Garrett Blaylock resulted in a strikeout, Connor Tate grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Woods deserved a better fate. Woods relieved Cannon to start the eighth and responded with 4.2 innings of two-hit ball, before tiring in the 12th.

The Bulldogs would take Woods off the hook with their two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Michael Polk could not stem the Tigers in the 13th before Pasqua was hit with the four spot in the 14th that proved the difference in the game.

“We’ve got to show to some toughness,” Stricklin said. “It’s a quick turnaround but both teams are in the same spot.”

Georgia and Auburn conclude their series Saturday at noon.

