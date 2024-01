Georgia's first major recruiting weekend of 2024 is here.

With the dead period ending this week, schools across the country are once again welcoming high school prospects to campus. The Bulldogs are no different, as major talent from the 2025 and 2026 classes is expected to be in Athens this weekend.

Among the expected guests are 2025 No. 1 defensive end Elijah Griffin and major 2026 quarterback target Jared Curtis.

UGASports has an up-to-date list of the prospects expected to be in town. The list will be updated throughout the week.

CHECK OUT THE UGASPORTS EXPECTED VISITOR LIST HERE.