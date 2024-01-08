Georgia had only just completed its Orange Bowl rout of Florida State, but freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson was already looking ahead to next year.

“I know my knee will be back, right? To 100 percent,” said Wilson, who suffered a sprain at Georgia’s first preseason scrimmage.

Although the injury only cost him the opener against UT-Martin, Wilson said he’s excited to show what he can do in 2024.

“I’ll be moving better,” Wilson said. “That’s the main thing, and I’m looking forward to that.”

In 12 games, Wilson finished with 15 tackles. He was often paired with fellow first-year linebacker C.J. Allen.

Get used to hearing their names even more come this fall.

When Jamon Dumas-Johnson went out with a broken bone in his forearm, Wilson, Allen, Smael Mondon, and Jalon Walker became the four main contributors at inside linebacker.

With Dumas-Johnson having transferred to Kentucky, look for the trio to help anchor the position once again.

“Me and C.J. are close,” Wilson said. “Both off the field and on the field. It makes it easier for us to communicate anytime we’re on the field.”

Wilson also offered a hat-tip to Dumas-Johnson.

“I learned a lot from Pop. He was a close friend, still is,” Wilson said. “He helped me and C.J. all season long, and we used that knowledge to our advantage.” He knows there’s plenty of learning still to do.

“There’s always something to improve on, every day,” Wilson said. “Every day that goes by, it’s important to focus on the now. That’s the way most everybody does at Georgia.”

Come fall, he’ll try to help his other position mates do the same.

Along with Walker and Mondon, Wilson believes he and Allen can form the nucleus of one of the better inside linebacker rooms in the SEC.

Toss in Troy Bowles, along with talented freshmen Justin Williams and Christopher Jones, and depth does not figure to be a problem.

“I feel great,” Wilson said. “Everybody’s ready to work, and I’m going to do what I can to help pull them along.”