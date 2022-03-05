Exit Interview: Nakobe Dean

Georgia fans will not be surprised to hear what Nakobe Dean feels sets him apart from other inside linebackers in this year’s NFL Draft.

One of the Bulldogs’ more cerebral players, it was Dean’s duty as the middle linebacker to set the defense before every offensive snap.

“I feel my mindset, my mentality separates me from everybody else,” Dean told reporters at this week’s NFL Combine.

Dean’s not being cocky.

The way the reigning Butkus Award winner sees things, it’s lessons he learned the past three years with the Bulldogs that have him as a potential first-round selection in the April NFL Draft.

Four core principles he learned playing under Kirby Smart should definitely help his cause.

“Toughness, composure, resiliency, and connection,” Dean said. “Those are four things we hung our hats on. Those four things were what we centered around this season.”

Dean, who has spoken with the Falcons, Ravens, Dolphins, and Giants, among others, feels whoever calls his name in April will be getting a player ready to make an immediate impact.

“I don’t feel I can compare myself to anyone. I’ve never been that type of person,” he said. “As far as my game, I try to take bits and pieces of linebackers I’ve watched in the past and add it to mine. It might be a move, how someone attacks the ball.”

Dean certainly made an impression all three of his years with the Bulldogs.

As a freshman, Dean said he learned so much playing behind current Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice, who taught him what it means to be a leader on the field.

At Georgia, he was considered one of Georgia’s best.

Even as a sophomore, Smart would credit Dean for his leadership roles and his ability to keep not just the linebackers, but the whole defense focused on its immediate tasks.

“Leadership doesn’t have an age. Coach (Dan) Lanning always said if you're good enough, you're old enough. You’ve just got to gain the trust of guys and the respect of guys,” Dean said. “You’ve got to know who you’re playing with, you’ve got to know your personnel. You can’t treat everybody the same as far as getting on them. You’ve got to earn people’s respect.”

Georgia’s linebacking corps was one of the program’s deepest in years. That’s evidenced by the simple fact that fellow inside backer Quay Walker and Channing Tindall help make up the 14 former Bulldogs who made the trip back to Indianapolis to take part in the Combine.

“We always thought about it. All our dream to be in this position,” Dean said. “Halfway through the season, one of us just brought it up, talked about all of us getting drafted. There’s still work to do. The draft hasn’t happened yet. We’re just trying to control what we can control.”

Dean also had plenty to say about the inside linebackers he’s leaving back in Athens.

“Man, we’ve got Juman Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, there’s a couple of freshmen coming in—Xavian Sorey, Trezman (Marshall), Rian (Davis), all those guys,” said Dean. “All those guys have a chance to be great. They’ve just got to trust the coaches and work. They need to trust the plan and figure out what formula is going to work best for them and how they can expand themselves as a person on and off the field.”

Dean said he likes the idea of Will Muschamp and former position coach Glenn Schumann sharing the title as defensive coordinator.

“I think they will move forward nicely,” Dean said. “Everybody has the same thoughts. Of course, it’s going to be a different play caller, but I feel they're going to hold it down and handle it. They’re going to put in the work.”

“I think I can be a great contributor in any defense,” he said. “We ran all different types of personnel—just need to get in a system, run it, and I can thrive in whatever I have to do.”