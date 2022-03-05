Exit Interview: Lewis Cine

Cine met with the media, speaking about his Georgia career, his NFL potential, why he is much more than a hard hitter, and the fact he’s hoping for a “big, fat” national championship ring.

Describe why you decided to forgo your senior season and enter the NFL Draft.

Cine: “I talked it over with family, mentors, and friends, and we all came to the conclusion that it was the best move for me (to go pro). I love Kirby [Smart] to death but, at this point, I got to think about my family.”

For Georgia in 2022, who do you think might really step up in the defensive backfield?

Cine: “There’s a whole lot of young talent there. But some people I think you guys should really look out for are Chris Smith and Tykee Smith. Chris has been a leader. I have full faith in him and his abilities and leadership style. Tykee, unfortunately he got hurt last year. But, seeing him for that short period of time, Tykee is special and you guys are going to get to see that.”

What do you think tight end Darnell Washington will bring to the team next season?

Cine: “I competed with Darnell [in practice] a whole lot. Darnell made me better. He brings size, violence, he’s athletic, he’s smart. Darnell is a mismatch, and that’s why I’m happy he was on my team and not against me.”

What about Arik Gilbert?

Cine: “Gilbert worked with us during the summer and we got to see a whole lot of him. It was unfortunate he wasn’t able to play with us due to personal issues. But, now, we’re really stoked that he’s back [with Georgia].”

Despite all the star players on defense last season, describe how you guys were recognized as the “no-name defense.”

Cine: “No guy was too big for the whole team. That’s what it meant. We were all working as a unit, and no guy was bigger than anyone else. [Who coined that term?] I don’t really know. It was probably Coach Smart or Coach Lanning who came up with [the nickname].”

Do you think it took beating Alabama for the Georgia defense to finally start getting the recognition it deserved?

Cine: “The only reason I’d say 'no' is because before we played ‘Bama, we were already doing good as a defense. We were already making plays, already making a name for ourselves as far as what type of defense we bring. Winning against Bama was just the cherry on top.”

What was the key in stopping Alabama’s Bryce Young in the national title game?

Cine: “Really taking out [Young’s] main producers. Let’s keep it straight, a lot of his producers (receivers) were down [for that game], so it made it so a lot of [their] younger guys had to step up. And we knew we had to make those younger guys beat us—and put pressure on them, rattle them up a bit.”

What’s your perspective on Kelee Ringo’s pick-six against Alabama, and Kirby Smart’s reaction?

Cine: “Kirby has bunnies, man. Buddy can jump. I’m happy Kelee secured the win for us. He’ll go down in Georgia history for being a legend. And it’s only going up for him in terms of how he’s going to play, the type of leader he’ll be, and what he’ll do for UGA.”

When did it hit you that you actually won a national title?

Cine: “I don’t really think it’s going to hit me until I get that ring on my finger. Then it’s official that I won something. Until then, it hasn’t hit me yet."

Have you been sized yet for the ring?

Cine: “Yeah, we’ve been sized, but I don’t know what the ring looks like yet. I hope it’s a big, fat ring. It took over 40 years [to win a national title], so we have to go big!”

How much will things change at Georgia with Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann as co-defensive coordinators, compared to Dan Lanning as defensive coordinator?

Cine: “I don’t think things will change that much. With those two (Muschamp and Schumann), the defense is in good hands, really. They know everything about the defense.”

How hands-on was Coach Muschamp last season?

Cine: “Really, really hands on. Coach Muschamp helped me a whole lot. Even through this whole combine process, he was the guy I watched film with, and broke down the Xs and Os. He was really in my ear as far as technique, giving me nuggets for my toolbox that I could use.”

How else did Coach Muschamp help you to prepare for the combine?

Cine: “Coach Muschamp is just not a coach to me, but he’s a friend, a mentor, a guy that I look up to and have a lot of respect for. He’s given me pointers, tips, dos-and-don’ts, how to approach things… I mean, look at my hair. It’s up, and it’s because of him. He told me to bring my hair up and be professional. I know that Coach Muschamp wants the best for me.”

What are your thoughts on receiver Jermaine Burton, who wound up transferring to Alabama? And what was the reaction of your teammates regarding his transfer?

Cine: “Man, Jermaine is a problem. Kudos to Alabama for winning him over because they’re getting one heck of a player. I’m not a Bama fan, but I am a Jermaine Burton fan—and Jermaine is going to be one heck of a player for them. We love Jermaine, and we know he made the best decision for him and his family, which he did. We all support him. Now, if he plays against UGA, I’m still a Jermaine fan, but I want Georgia to win.”

How would you describe your play style?

Cine: “People may consider me as just a hitter, but I don’t think of myself that way. I’m an all-around playmaker. I show up when I’m needed and I’m always around the ball. … I think I’m a smart player. I can get guys lined up, and, when guys are wrong, I can get them right. … I can also make plays. I have range, and I can come from top-down extremely fast.”

Describe your leadership style.

Cine: “I don’t believe in lip service. I believe in action. If I say something, I want to show it in my actions. Then, you’ll believe me.”

Will you feel any pressure as you enter the NFL?

Cine: “I'm used to pressure. A lot of people think pressure is a bad thing. I see pressure as a good thing. It means things are expected of you. I will deliver. And I have prepared to deliver.”